Ketchie Creek Bakery, a popular place in Mocksville for cakes and other sweets for more than 30 years, has opened a second location at 6344 Clemmons Point Drive in Clemmons. The bakery is in the new Clemmons Town Center that already has an Abbott’s Frozen Custard and will soon have an East Coast Wings + Grill and a Cugino Forno Pizza.
Like the original location, the new Ketchie Creek in Clemmons is currently open for takeout only.
Ketchie Creek has been in Mocksville since 1983. Husband and wife Gerald and Renna Welborn bought the business from the original owners in 2008.
The new space, at 2,100 square feet, is smaller than the original 3,600-square-foot location at 844 Valley Road in Mocksville. But it offers the same menu except for pre-order specialty cakes.
The kitchen in Clemmons is smaller, Gerald Welborn said. “We will do baking in Clemmons, but all the custom, higher-end cakes will be done in Mocksville.”
Ketchie Creek is well-known for its cakes, but the Clemmons shop is a combination bakery, coffee shop and deli café that has a full line of espresso drinks, cookies, muffins, sandwiches and salads.
Drinks include not only hot coffee and tea, but also frappes and smoothies, and such bottled drinks as Blenheim ginger ale. The shop does not sell alcohol.
Cakes include Amaretto poundcake ($38), chocolate poundcake ($38), coconut ($42) and pink lemonade ($42).
Cookies include oatmeal sandwich ($2.19), chocolate chewy ($1.39) and white chocolate macadamia ($1.39). Brownies include turtle ($3.99) and peanut butter ($3.99).
Other baked goods include key lime pie by the slice, keto cheesecake bombs, blueberry or apple streusel muffins, cinnamon rolls and cheese straws.
The bakery also sells a small selection of gluten-free cupcakes, brownies and other items.
Ketchie Creek offers 20 sandwiches. Most sell for about $4.50 for a half or $7 for a whole. They include the cracked pepper turkey and Havarti with lingonberry mayo; fresh tuna salad; Reuben; Italian with Genoa salami and ham; pimento cheese; and liverwurst.
Among the handful of salads ($6.25 to $8.25) are Caesar, BLT and chicken salad.
Customers can customize sandwiches with more than a half-dozen breads, including croissant, French and marbled rye. Customers also can choose from a variety of toppings and dressings. Sides include cauliflower Ranch, Thai noodles, corn salad, fruit and chips. Some of those sides are available by the pound, too. And the deli case also has quiche ($3 a slice or $17 whole).
Renna Welborn said that Ketchie has been doing takeout only in Mocksville ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, and she feels more comfortable keeping both indoor dining rooms closed for the time being.
The Clemmons location has room for 46 seats inside (or 23 at 50% capacity), but all of the tables and chairs are in storage now, which allows takeout customers more room for social distancing.
The Clemmons location also has a patio. That is not in use now. “But we may try to phase that in in a few weeks,” Gerald Welborn said.
The Welborns said they had been looking for a suitable spot for a second Ketchie Creek Bakery for a couple of years. They originally looked in Winston-Salem, but later expanded their search to Clemmons. “Clemmons has grown so much now that this made sense, even though it’s close to Mocksville,” Gerald Welborn said. “We’re hoping to do a lot of business catering in this area.”
Besides, Renna Welborn said, “We’re from here. We both went to West Forsyth. We’re high-school sweethearts and this is home.”
