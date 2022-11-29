King's Crab Shack closes downtown location

King’s Crab Shack has closed its downtown location at 239 W. Fourth St. Its last day of operation was Nov. 23.

The second King’s, at 520 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Pavilions Shopping Center, will remain open.

Will Kingery and Norb Cooper, who also own Willow’s Bistro, opened the first King’s in 2011. The second location opened in 2018.

“Ten years have gone by quickly, and it’s time to look at new ventures,” they said in a Facebook post.

Kingery said by phone that the downtown King's was profitable but that he and Cooper had some issues with the location, including gun violence nearby, parking and thefts from the restaurant's patio.

"We're grateful to all the locals and we're going to miss them, but we think we can better focus on the restaurant if we move everything out to Hanes Mall Boulevard," he said.

Kingery also said he and Cooper wanted to step back a bit after a rough couple of years. "Three restaurants is a lot to manage. Two is a lot easier to handle," Kingery said. "It's about slowing down and enjoying life instead of constantly working."

The Facebook post also said that they planned some changes at the remaining King’s. “We will be updating the menu with more of a Cajun, Charleston influence,” the post said.

The owner of the Thirsty Pallet is set to take over the space at 239 West Fourth but has yet to announce plans for the business.