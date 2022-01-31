 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiwanis club postpones annual Pancake Jamboree fundraiser
The Twin City Kiwanis Club has postponed its 2022 Pancake Jamboree, which was originally scheduled for March 4 at the Benton Convention Center, because of  concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club has not yet set a new date for the event.

“Our board decided to take this action because of the increasing number of positive COVID test results in Forsyth County and other public health and safety concerns,” club president Virgil Lessane said. “We will continue to monitor local pandemic statistics and reschedule our event when it’s safer to host large gatherings.”

Refunds are available to those who already bought a ticket.

The Pancake Jamboree, in its 63rd year, is one of the city’s oldest events and the club’s only fundraiser. Proceeds benefit local, nonprofit youth organizations.

For more information, visit twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

