Krispy Kreme gets into the ice-cream business

Just in time for summer, Krispy Kreme is getting into the ice-cream business.

The company introduced its Original Glazed soft-serve ice cream on June 21. The ice cream is sold in cups, cones and milkshakes.

All of the ice-cream treats use the same base of Original Glazed ice cream, made with whole milk and incorporating ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s signature Original Glazed recipe, including glaze flavor.

The cups and cones are available three ways: Original Glazed topped with doughnut crumbles, Original Glazed topped with rainbow sprinkles and strawberry drizzle; Original Glazed topped with doughnut crumbles and chocolate drizzle.

The cones are all waffle cones made with doughnut batter.

The seven types of shakes include those that mirror the three types of cones and cups. Other shakes include Cookies & Kreme, Coffee & Kreme, Lemon Filled, and Birthday Batter.

The Cookies and Kreme shake has whipped cream and chocolate cookie pieces and crumbs. The Coffee and Kreme shake is topped with whipped cream. The Lemon Filled Shake is made with lemon doughnut filling and topped with whipped cream and graham-cracker crumbs. The Birthday Batter shake has yellow-cake-flavored doughnut filling, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme ice cream is currently available in only 10 U.S. markets, including stores in Winston-Salem, Clemmons, High Point, Greensboro and Burlington.

For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

