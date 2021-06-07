Krispy Kreme introduces line of lemonade glaze doughnuts for summer

Krispy Kreme is introducing a line of four doughnuts based on its new lemonade glaze.

The new doughnuts are expected to be available for two weeks only.

The four flavors in the Lemonade Glaze Collection are:

Lemonade Glazed Doughnut: the classic original glazed doughnut with the new lemonade glaze.

Lemonade Glazed, Lemon Kreme™ Doughnut: a doughnut with lemon creme inside and lemonade glaze outside.

Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut: a doughnut with lemonade glaze that has been dipped in strawberry topping and finished with a lemon icing swirl.

Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut: a pink lemonade cake doughnut covered with lemonade glaze that has been topped with lemon buttercream and pink sugar.

“Our new Lemonade Glaze Collection is the perfect summertime treat as family and friends begin to reunite in person across the country and return to enjoying the simple things in life,” said Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme.

For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/lemonadeglaze.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.