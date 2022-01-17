Krispy Kreme offering chocolate-glazed minis in January

Krispy Kreme is offering four varieties of chocolate-glazed mini doughnuts for a limited time.
The four varieties are:
- Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut: Krispy Kreme's chocolate-glazed doughnut in a mini size.
- Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut: A chocolate-glazed mini doughnut that is dipped in chocolate icing, then topped with rainbow confetti and finished with cake batter "kreme."
- Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & KREME™ Doughnut: A chocolate-glazed mini doughnut with "cookies and kreme" filling on top and finished with cookie crumbles.
- Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut: A chocolate-glazed mini doughnut with peanut-butter sauce and peanut-butter "kreme.
Krispy Kreme will offer these in 4-count or 16-count boxes. On Jan. 21 and 28 - Krispy Kreme's Flavor Fridays - Krispy Kreme will offer 16-count boxes of Original Glazed or Chocolate Glazed minis for $7.99 at participating stores.
For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/chocolateglazedminis.
