Krispy Kreme offering chocolate-glazed minis in January
Krispy Kreme is offering four varieties of chocolate-glazed mini doughnuts for a limited time.

The four varieties are:

  • Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut: Krispy Kreme's chocolate-glazed doughnut in a mini size.
  • Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut: A chocolate-glazed mini doughnut that is dipped in chocolate icing, then topped with rainbow confetti and finished with cake batter "kreme."
  • Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & KREME™ Doughnut: A chocolate-glazed mini doughnut with "cookies and kreme" filling on top and finished with cookie crumbles.
  • Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut: A chocolate-glazed mini doughnut with peanut-butter sauce and peanut-butter "kreme.

Krispy Kreme will offer these in 4-count or 16-count boxes. On Jan. 21 and 28 - Krispy Kreme's Flavor Fridays - Krispy Kreme will offer 16-count boxes of Original Glazed or Chocolate Glazed minis for $7.99 at participating stores. 

For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/chocolateglazedminis.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

