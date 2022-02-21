Krispy Kreme partners with TWIX on 3 limited-edition doughnuts

Beginning Feb. 21 Krispy Kreme will offer three doughnuts that incorporate the flavors of Twix candy bars.
Available at participating Krispy Kreme stores nationwide, the three doughnuts offer a caramel and chocolate combination in partnership with the makers of Twix.
The three new flavors are:
- Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut: a doughnut in the shape of a candy bar, filled with chocolate cream and a full-size TWIX bar, then dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and more chocolate icing, and then sprinkled with crushed TWIX pieces.
- Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut: a chocolate iced doughnut with salted-caramel filling, topped with Twix Bar pieces and drizzled with dulce de leche.
- Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut: an Original Glazed mini doughnut, coated in chocolate icing and sprinkled with Twix pieces.
Customers can buy the regular-size doughnuts are individually or in a box of a dozen that has four Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnuts, four Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnuts and four Original Glazed. The mini doughnuts can be bought in a box of 16 that includes four of the Mini Caramel Cookie, four Mini Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, four Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts and four Mini Original Glazed.
For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ