Late-night soul food pop-up planned for National Black Theatre Festival

Members of Goler Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church will be offering visitors to the National Black Theatre Festival a late-night dining option, with a menu drawn from their popular Soul Food Friday church fundraisers.

Chefs Brandy Hunter and Vernita Oakes, who also run B. Excel Enterprises and Catering, will run Late Night Soul Food Café from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 2-5, offering pork chops, fried whiting, oxtails and more.

As with the Soul Food Friday events they’ve held at Goler since 2017, proceeds will go to support the church’s music program.

Hunter, 49, is not only a caterer, but also Goler’s full-time director of music, arts and media. She plays the organ and leads the choir during church services, and she also is in charge of dance and theatrical performances, as well as live streaming and other media productions.

Oakes, 55, is a member of the church and its choir. When she’s not at Goler or working catering jobs, she drives a bus for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools — a job she’s had for 23 years.

Late Night Soul Food Café Address: Goler Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Education and Community Center, 630 Patterson Ave. Phone: 336-830-7420. (Call-in pre-orders accepted.) Hours: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug 2 through 5.

Hunter started B. Excel Enterprises and Catering in 2013. One time about five years ago, Hunter was short-handed on a catering job, and called Oakes at the last minute for help. “She jumped right in and knew just what to do. And we’ve been together ever since.”

Before the pandemic, B. Excel Enterprises and Catering was doing three or four events a month, from birthdays to weddings to corporate luncheons. These days, they are down to about one a month. That’s partly because their Soul Food Fridays and other work keeps them busy.

But the catering company is separate from their cooking at the church. Proceeds from Soul Food Fridays and the Black Theatre Festival pop-up go to support the church. “We use the money to buy lights, microphones, costumes for the dancers and to put on our plays — we do plays two to three times a year. And we also donate to the (church’s general fund). B. Excel doesn’t get one cent from any of that.”

Soul Food Friday started in 2017. It is held the fourth Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hunter and Oakes have skipped a few months here and there — especially during the coronavirus pandemic — and will have to skip August this year, but they generally try to hold it every month.

“We have a huge following, so if we don’t, people will be asking us about it,” Oakes said.

“They keep trying to get us to do it every week, but we just can’t do that,” Hunter said.

They said they usually do about 250 plates. A quarter to a third of those are pre-orders for company luncheons and the like, and the remainder are walk-ins. People can eat in, but since the pandemic, more people probably grab takeout.

“A lot of people will get two meals, lunch to eat right then and dinner for later,” Oakes said.

The two cooks get help from other church choir members — it takes six to eight people to do everything, they said.

The entrees change slightly from month to month but feature such dishes as roast chicken, pork chops, meatloaf, oxtails and baked salmon.

The sides generally stay the same and include rice and gravy, green beans, cabbage, pinto beans, potato salad and mac ’n’ cheese.

Meals are inclusive with one meat, two sides, roll or homemade cornbread, a drink and dessert. The latter is typically pound cake made by Melissia Sutton.

This week fans can get their fix several times. “We’re going to be open late at night so people can eat after the shows,” Oakes said.

They will have their regular menu, with a couple additions: fried chicken and braised pig’s feet, and peach cobbler as well as pound cake for dessert.

Hunter and Oakes love traditional Southern soul food — and that’s mostly what they cook. But since Hunter survived a bout with cancer, she’s more thoughtful about how she prepares food. “We don’t put any meats in our sides. All of them are vegan, except the mac ’n’ cheese and potato salad.”

But they said they make sure they season everything well so it still has plenty of soul.

“We cook with love,” Hunter said. “We want you to know your body is being nourished.”

