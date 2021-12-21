Latest Jamie Oliver cookbook aims to gather folks together

British cookbook author Jamie Oliver wrote his latest book in reaction to all the social distancing we’ve done over the last 18 months or so during the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled “Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy” (Flatiron Books, $35), the book focuses on occasions when friends and family gather together.

The book is dedicated to Britain’s National Health Service and essential workers “for looking after us and keeping the nation going, enabling us to get back together.”

Given the recent news about a new omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, Oliver may have spoke, or published, too soon.

Yet, the reality is that after almost two years of semi-isolation, most of us are more than ready to hold gatherings again. They might be smaller, with a hand-picked guest list, but they’re happening.

Oliver has organized the 130 recipes in “Together” by the occasion. Among them are Curry Night, Taco Party, Harvest Festival and Table for Two. The recipes are not all written for a crowd, but they are intended to let us celebrate through food.