 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Latest Jamie Oliver cookbook aims to gather folks together
0 Comments

Latest Jamie Oliver cookbook aims to gather folks together

  • 0

British cookbook author Jamie Oliver wrote his latest book in reaction to all the social distancing we’ve done over the last 18 months or so during the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled “Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy” (Flatiron Books, $35), the book focuses on occasions when friends and family gather together.

The book is dedicated to Britain’s National Health Service and essential workers “for looking after us and keeping the nation going, enabling us to get back together.”

Given the recent news about a new omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, Oliver may have spoke, or published, too soon.

Yet, the reality is that after almost two years of semi-isolation, most of us are more than ready to hold gatherings again. They might be smaller, with a hand-picked guest list, but they’re happening.

Oliver has organized the 130 recipes in “Together” by the occasion. Among them are Curry Night, Taco Party, Harvest Festival and Table for Two. The recipes are not all written for a crowd, but they are intended to let us celebrate through food.

Those chapters essentially translate to party menus. In other words, Oliver has helped with the party planning, often suggesting a dessert or cocktail to go along with an entrée and sides.

For example, the Taco Party menu includes chocolate semifreddo and tequila michelada to accompany slow-cooked pork belly on homemade tortillas, black beans and cheese, roasted pineapple, hot red pepper sauce, green salsa and red cabbage.

Steak Night includes roasted sirloin steak with grilled and roasted potatoes, roasted red onions, watercress sauce and “amazing” bibb lettuce salad, accompanied by Bloody Mary crumpets with smoked salmon and shrimp as an appetizer and caramelized pineapple tartlets.

Oliver also encourages readers to pick and choose individual recipes from different menus. “I’ve written each individual recipe so it works not only as an accompaniment to the wider meal but as a standalone dish, giving you maximum flexibility,” he wrote.

Each recipe includes tips on making a dish, or parts of it, ahead of time.

Other main dishes in the book include fragrant squash curry, stuffed salmon, crispy pesto chicken, elegant tuna carpaccio, and an “epic” mixed roast of stuffed chicken, rolled pork belly and beef top-round roast — all of which cook together in the same pan.

Oliver loves his vegetables, so there are plenty of those, including hasselback potatoes, red slaw, pickled mixed vegetables, sticky eggplants, and orange and fennel salad.

Desserts include silky white chocolate mousse, tangerine dream cake and banana panettone pudding.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Elegant Tuna Carpaccio

Makes 2 servings

1 tablespoon quinoa

1 tablespoon frozen edamame beans

3½ ounces crunchy veg, such as cucumber, sugar snap peas, snow peas, carrots

2 level teaspoons white miso paste

2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

1 fresh chili

½-inch piece of ginger

1 lime

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons raw sesame seeds

1 7-ounce super-fresh chunky tuna steak

Optional: 2 sprigs mint or basil

1. You can prep this the day before or the day of, if you prefer. Cook the quinoa in plenty of water according to the package instructions, adding the edamame for the last 2 minutes, then drain and cool. Take a little time to prep your crunchy veg – it’s nice to have a mixture, so use up any veg from the fridge – and finely slice everything as delicately as you can – a vegetable peeler can be helpful here. Muddle the miso into the rice vinegar, then scrunch with the prepped veg, quinoa and edamame – the flavors will develop and deepen overnight. To make a dressing, seed and finely chop the chili and place in a clean jam jar. Peel and finely grate in the ginger, squeeze in the lime juice, then add the sesame oil and soy and pop the lid on. Toast the sesame seeds in a non-stick frying pan on a high heat until lightly golden, tossing regularly, then remove. Now, sear the tuna for just 20 seconds on each side and edge, turning with tongs, then leave to cool. Cover and refrigerate the veg and tuna overnight.

2. To serve: If you’ve prepped ahead, get everything out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving. Slice the tuna as finely as you can and arrange around a sharing platter. Pile the dressed veg in the center, shake up the dressing and spoon over the tuna, then finish with the herb leaves (if using), and toasted sesame seeds.

Recipe from “Together” (Flatiron Books)

Tangerine Dream Cake

Makes 16 servings

1 cup soft unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

8 ounces honey

2 cups self-rising flour

1 ¾ cups ground almonds

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste

6 large eggs

4 tangerines

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar

Optional: plain yogurt, to serve

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and generously grease an 8-cup non-stick Bundt pan with butter. (If you don’t have a Bundt pan, a 10-inch cake pan lined with parchment paper will work just as well.) Place the remaining butter in a food processor with the honey, flour, almonds and vanilla paste. Crack in the eggs, finely grate in the tangerine zest (reserving some for garnish) and blitz until smooth. Pour the mixture into the bundt pan, scraping it out of the processor with a spatula, then jiggle the pan to level it out. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden and an inserted skewer comes out clean. Leave for a few minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

2. Sift the confectioners’ sugar into a bowl, then squeeze and stir in enough tangerine juice to make a thick drizzle. Pour or spoon over the cool cake, easing some drips down the sides in an arty way, then sprinkle over the reserved zest. Peel the remaining tangerines and slice into rounds, to serve on the side. A spoonful of yogurt also pairs with it very nicely, if you like.

Recipe from “Together” (Flatiron Books)

Fragrant Squash Curry

Makes 6 servings

1 butternut squash (2½ pounds)

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 ½-inch piece of fresh ginger

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon medium curry powder

10 ounces ripe cherry tomatoes

2 canned pineapple rings in juice

1 14-ounce can light coconut milk

1 15-ounce can chickpeas

Optional: 2 sprigs of cilantro, to serve

1. You can make this a day ahead, or on the day, if you prefer. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Scrub the squash (there’s no need to peel it), carefully halve it lengthways and seed, then chop into 3/4-inch chunks. Place in a roasting pan, toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then roast for 1 hour, or until soft and caramelized.

2. Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the onion, peel the garlic and ginger, and dry-fry in a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with the coriander and fenugreek seeds and the curry powder, stirring until lightly charred all over. Add the tomatoes and pineapple rings (reserving the juice), and cook for 10 minutes to soften and char, stirring regularly. Tip it into a blender, add the coconut milk and blitz until very smooth. Return to the pan, tip in the chickpeas, juice and all, and simmer gently until the sauce is thickened. Stir in the roasted squash, then season the curry to perfection, tasting and tweaking, and loosening with the reserved pineapple juice. Cool, cover and refrigerate overnight.

3. To serve, heat the oven to 300 degrees. Place the covered pan of curry in the oven until hot through – about 1 hour. Garnish with cilantro leaves if desired.

Recipe from “Together” (Flatiron Books)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Matrix’ cast answers questions on ‘Resurrections’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert