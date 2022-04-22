Laurel Gray Vineyards nearly doubles acreage with recent purchase in Hamptonville

The owners of Laurel Gray Vineyards in Hamptonville recently bought 70 additional acres adjacent to the original vineyard property.

"With their original 82 acres this makes a total of 152 continuous acres directly off Hwy 421, Exit 267 which is only one mile from I-77, owners Benn and Kim Myers said in a statement. "This property contains beautiful fields, pasture lands and from Scarlet Mountain some of the most breathtaking views in the Swan Creek wine region."

Laurel Gray sits on a former tobacco and dairy cattle farm. The Myers planted their first grapes in 2001 and opened Laurel Gray's tasting room in 2003.

Scarlet Mountain is now owned by the couple, and the view is protected from outside development, they said. They are currently reviewing a variety of ideas for use of the new acreage.

Go to laurelgray.com for more information.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

