Lavender and Honey Kitchen finds a home for its cinnamon rolls and more on West End Boulevard

Fans of Lavender and Honey Kitchen’s cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats no longer have to wait till Saturday morning to pick them up at Cobblestone Farmers Market. Now they can get them five days a week.

Lavender and Honey will open its own retail bakery and café Friday, Dec. 4 at 401 West End Blvd.

The move has been more than a year in the making, but even through months of the coronavirus pandemic there never was a doubt for owners Naomi and Natalie Gingerich.

“Actually, COVID was good for us. Our business grew by leaps and bounds, because we were like a pop-up and Cobblestone was able to keep going,” Naomi Gingerich said.

Naomi Gingerich, 58, and daughter, Natalie, 31, signed a lease on West End Boulevard in November 2019. Because of the building’s former industrial use as a pest-control business, they had to do a thorough environmental cleanup through the EPA’s Brownfields Program, which stretched out the renovation. “Topsoil had to be removed from the site and everything. From the ground up, the whole place had to be cleaned up,” Naomi said.

The pandemic also caused a few delays in construction work, but eventually it all got done.