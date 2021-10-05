Leg of lamb with pumpkin gravy, gnocchi, zoodles and raspberry preserves? That's a dish served up by 11-year-old at Carolina Classic Fair

Five youths and 26 adults turned out for the Cast-Iron Creations cooking contest Sunday in Yesterday Village at the Carolina Classic Fair.
The contest carried $1,850 in prize money, split among six winners – three in each category.
The contest, sponsored by the Village Tavern, encouraged cooks to get creative with anything they could make in a cast-iron pan, whether it was a dessert, entrée, side or something else. The contest had no restrictions on ingredients, specifying only that the dish be homemade by a nonprofessional cook and that it feed six to eight people.
About a quarter of the entrees were desserts, including apple and pecan pies, cheesecake, monkey bread and cinnamon rolls. Most cooks, though, went the savory route, with casserole-style entrees.
First place and $1,000 in the adult category went to Jennifer Blackburn, a veteran of fair contests who added to her already large collection of ribbons. She made a shepherd’s pie to feed a crowd. “I make this a lot, because I have a big family,” she said.
Blackburn said this is something she has made for a long time, but she added fresh herbs from her garden this time. “I think the fresh herbs give it extra flavor,” she said.
For the dish, she cubes beef from a London Broil roast, and simmers it in a gravy with onions, peas and carrots before topping it with richy, creamy and cheesy mashed potatoes.
Blackburn said that her Dutch oven gets a lot of use in her kitchen. “I just like cooking in my Dutch oven. I think it cooks meat so well, and makes it nice and tender.”
First place and $200 in the youth category – co-sponsored by the Salem Smiles orthodontics office—went to 11-year-old Davis Hill of Advance. Hill came up with one of the most creative dishes of the entire contest: leg of lamb with pumpkin gravy, gnocchi and raspberry-merlot compote. That creativity also won Davis a Judge’s Choice ribbon Sunday.
Davis also had just won first place in the youth category the night before in the Saturday Night Bites appetizer contest at the fair.
“He’s always coming up with these ideas,” said his mother, Adrienne Hill, of her son’s creativity in the kitchen. “He loves to cook, and I don’t really like to cook.”
Davis said he made up this recipe on the fly, remembering a lamb dish with peppers he had tasted at Aqua restaurant in Beaufort, N.C.
“I just took him to Fresh Market the night before and he went around, picking out all this stuff,” Hill said.
The dish he assembled added pumpkin gravy, gnocchi, zucchini noodles, raspberry preserves and more to the lamb to make a complex, layered restaurant-worthy dish. “I just like unique flavors,” he said. “It took me about six hours to make.”
Other winners in Cast-Iron Creations in the youth category were Emmy McMillion of Lexington, second place, for cherry chocolate Cheerwine cinnamon rolls, and Nathaniel Webster of Clemmons, third place, for a caramelized cast-iron pear pie.
In the adult category, second place went to Crystal Joyce for pesto margherita cast-iron pizza and third place went to Matthew Mayers for crispy chickpea wedges.
