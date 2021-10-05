 Skip to main content
Leg of lamb with pumpkin gravy, gnocchi, zoodles and raspberry preserves? That's a dish served up by 11-year-old at Carolina Classic Fair
Five youths and 26 adults turned out for the Cast-Iron Creations cooking contest Sunday in Yesterday Village at the Carolina Classic Fair.

The contest carried $1,850 in prize money, split among six winners – three in each category.

The contest, sponsored by the Village Tavern, encouraged cooks to get creative with anything they could make in a cast-iron pan, whether it was a dessert, entrée, side or something else. The contest had no restrictions on ingredients, specifying only that the dish be homemade by a nonprofessional cook and that it feed six to eight people.

About a quarter of the entrees were desserts, including apple and pecan pies, cheesecake, monkey bread and cinnamon rolls. Most cooks, though, went the savory route, with casserole-style entrees.

First place and $1,000 in the adult category went to Jennifer Blackburn, a veteran of fair contests who added to her already large collection of ribbons. She made a shepherd’s pie to feed a crowd. “I make this a lot, because I have a big family,” she said.

Blackburn said this is something she has made for a long time, but she added fresh herbs from her garden this time. “I think the fresh herbs give it extra flavor,” she said.

For the dish, she cubes beef from a London Broil roast, and simmers it in a gravy with onions, peas and carrots before topping it with richy, creamy and cheesy mashed potatoes.

Blackburn said that her Dutch oven gets a lot of use in her kitchen. “I just like cooking in my Dutch oven. I think it cooks meat so well, and makes it nice and tender.”

First place and $200 in the youth category – co-sponsored by the Salem Smiles orthodontics office—went to 11-year-old Davis Hill of Advance. Hill came up with one of the most creative dishes of the entire contest: leg of lamb with pumpkin gravy, gnocchi and raspberry-merlot compote. That creativity also won Davis a Judge’s Choice ribbon Sunday.

Davis also had just won first place in the youth category the night before in the Saturday Night Bites appetizer contest at the fair.

“He’s always coming up with these ideas,” said his mother, Adrienne Hill, of her son’s creativity in the kitchen. “He loves to cook, and I don’t really like to cook.”

Davis said he made up this recipe on the fly, remembering a lamb dish with peppers he had tasted at Aqua restaurant in Beaufort, N.C.

“I just took him to Fresh Market the night before and he went around, picking out all this stuff,” Hill said.

The dish he assembled added pumpkin gravy, gnocchi, zucchini noodles, raspberry preserves and more to the lamb to make a complex, layered restaurant-worthy dish. “I just like unique flavors,” he said. “It took me about six hours to make.”

Other winners in Cast-Iron Creations in the youth category were Emmy McMillion of Lexington, second place, for cherry chocolate Cheerwine cinnamon rolls, and Nathaniel Webster of Clemmons, third place, for a caramelized cast-iron pear pie.

In the adult category, second place went to Crystal Joyce for pesto margherita cast-iron pizza and third place went to Matthew Mayers for crispy chickpea wedges.

336-727-7394, @mhastingswsj

Leg of Lamb with Pumpkin Gravy, Gnocchi and Raspberry Merlot Compote

3 to 4 pounds leg of lamb

½ cup canola oil

2 tablespoons garlic paste

1 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped mint, plus leaves for garnish

1 teaspoon salt, divided use

½ teaspoon pepper, divided use

10 tablespoons flour, divided use

4 ounces pancetta

1½ sticks butter, divided use

16 ounces mini gnocchi

16 ounces heavy cream

3 tablespoons brown sugar

½ cup (cooked, pureed) pumpkin

4-ounce jar petite sweet peppers

8-ounce jar pearl onions

¾ pound fresh zucchini noodles (spiralized or julienned)

8 ounces raspberry with merlot and peppercorns preserves (See Note)

5 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Fresh raspberries for garnish

1. Trim fat off the lamb and discard. Slice the meat into thin pieces. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet and sauté lamb 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Remove promptly and set aside. Cook in multiple batches, as needed. Discard any remaining oil.

2. In a cast-iron skillet, add garlic paste, stock, mint, rosemary, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in cast-iron skillet. Bring to a boil. Stir in 2 tablespoons flour to thicken. Return lamb to pan and combine with sauce.

3. For the pumpkin gravy, sauté pancetta in ½ stick (4 tablespoons) butter until brown and crispy. Remove from pan and set aside. To the drippings, add remaining 8 tablespoons flour and mix until smooth. Slowly whisk in the cream, brown sugar, pumpkin, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring, until thick and smooth, then remove from heat.

4. Boil gnocchi, with salt if desired, according to package directions. Drain.

5. Heat ½ stick butter in a cast-iron skillet. Add the sweet peppers and pearl onions. Sauté 7 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Remove from heat.

6. Heat remaining ½ stick butter in cast-iron skillet. Add zucchini noodles and sauté 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

7. To make the compote, combine preserves with the honey and balsamic vinegar.

8. To assemble, heat oven to 375 degrees. Place pumpkin gravy in the bottom of a cast-iron Dutch oven. Carefully place the cooked and drained gnocchi on top of gravy. Place lamb on top of gnocchi in center of pan. Sprinkle pancetta, zucchini noodles, peppers and onion around the periphery. Place Dutch oven in the oven to reheat, about 15 minutes. Before serving, add the raspberry compote and garnish with fresh mint and fresh raspberries.

Note: This particular type of preserves is made by a company called The Preservatory and sold at The Fresh Market and also on Amazon.com. Other types of raspberry preserves could be substituted.

Recipe submitted by Davis Hill

Dutch Oven Shepherd’s Pie

Meat filling:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped white onion

2 pounds Angus London Broil beef roast, cubed

2 teaspoons fresh parsley leaves

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup beef broth

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup fresh steamed carrots

Potato topping:

1½ to 2 pounds russet potatoes (about 2 large), peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter

⅓ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1. For the meat filling, add oil to the Dutch oven and place over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Add the onions; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Add the cubed meat to the skillet and cook 5 minutes. Add the parsley, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir well. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, until meat is browned, stirring occasionally.

3. Stir in Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Cook 1 minute.

4. Add flour and tomato paste. Stir until well incorporated and no clumps of tomato paste remain. Add the broth, peas and carrots. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Set meat mixture aside. Heat oven to 400 degrees.

6. Meanwhile, make the potato topping. Place the potatoes in a large pot. Cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are fork tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

7. Drain the potatoes in a colander, then return them to the hot pot (off the heat) and let sit 1 minute to evaporate any remaining liquid.

8. Add the butter, cream, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mash the potatoes and stir until all ingredients are combined.

9. To assemble the casserole, spread the meat mixture in an even layer in the Dutch oven. Spoon mashed potatoes on top of the meat and carefully spread into an even layer. Sprinkle Parmesan on top. Bake uncovered 20 to 30 minutes. Let rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Recipe submitted by Jennifer Blackburn

