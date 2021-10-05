Leg of lamb with pumpkin gravy, gnocchi, zoodles and raspberry preserves? That's a dish served up by 11-year-old at Carolina Classic Fair

Blackburn said that her Dutch oven gets a lot of use in her kitchen. “I just like cooking in my Dutch oven. I think it cooks meat so well, and makes it nice and tender.”

First place and $200 in the youth category – co-sponsored by the Salem Smiles orthodontics office—went to 11-year-old Davis Hill of Advance. Hill came up with one of the most creative dishes of the entire contest: leg of lamb with pumpkin gravy, gnocchi and raspberry-merlot compote. That creativity also won Davis a Judge’s Choice ribbon Sunday.

Davis also had just won first place in the youth category the night before in the Saturday Night Bites appetizer contest at the fair.

“He’s always coming up with these ideas,” said his mother, Adrienne Hill, of her son’s creativity in the kitchen. “He loves to cook, and I don’t really like to cook.”

Davis said he made up this recipe on the fly, remembering a lamb dish with peppers he had tasted at Aqua restaurant in Beaufort, N.C.

“I just took him to Fresh Market the night before and he went around, picking out all this stuff,” Hill said.