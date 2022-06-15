 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lewisville Street Party will include about 20 food trucks

The annual Lewisville Street Party & Food Truck Festival at Shallowford Square will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 and will feature about 20 area food trucks.

Among the trucks will be Camel City BBQ, Lobster Dogs, King Queen Haitian, Taqueria Luciano's and Wutyasay.

Among the dessert offerings will be those from 3 Layers Cakery, Iga's Appleys and Ice Queen Ice Cream. 

Hoots Brewery, Medaloni Cellars, Old Nick Williams Distillery and Westbend Vineyards will have adult beverages for sale.

Live music will be provided by The Band of Oz from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Pets are not allowed.

For more information, call (336) 945-5558 or visit the town of Lewisville's Facebook page.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

