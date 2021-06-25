Liberty Street Urban Farmers Market reopens

The Liberty Street Urban Farmers Market, at 1551 N. Liberty St., has reopened. Hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. the first and third Fridays of the month through October 15 — including next Friday, July 2.

The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs and other products. SNAP EBT cards are accepted.

On July 2, a representative from the city’s Community Development Department will be present to provide information and answer questions about the Cleveland Avenue Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, a multi-year project to replace the existing Cleveland Avenue Homes public housing and improve the surrounding area. Representatives of the Workforce Development program at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council also will be at the market that day.

The market is still seeking applications from urban farmers and community gardeners who would like to sell at the market. Sellers who are growing within five miles of the market will have priority, but growers outside of that area are welcome. Applications, which are free, are available at CityofWS.org/2720.

