Lill Dipper to open new ice-cream shop on Hawthorne Road

The owners of the Lill Dipper ice cream shop in Innovation Quarter are opening a second shop on Hawthorne Road.
The new Lill Dipper opens March 17 at 1318 S. Hawthorne Road, next to Ardmore Coffee in the space formerly occupied by Organix Juice Bar.
Lill Dipper is owned by Joseph Bradford, Chris Montelone, Rachel McKenzie and John Bryan. The original shop – really a service window – opened in spring 2019 at 308 N. Patterson Ave., on the opposite side of the building that houses Krankies Coffee.
The store specializes in soft-serve ice cream with a large selection of dips and toppings.
The Patterson Avenue location is set to open in the beginning of April. Though it is strictly a window pickup business, the Hawthorne Road shop has room for customers to come inside. It also has patio seating.
The shop has just one flavor of ice cream, vanilla, but it comes in regular and vegan versions.
“The specialty in our shops is not the ice cream but the dips,” Bradford said.
The shop currently has 10 dips – liquids that are drizzled over the top of the ice cream. Flavors include Krankies coffee, chocolate, caramel, pistachio, wild berry and cotton candy.
“We plan to have about 10 regular dips, but also add maybe 10 seasonal ones,” Montelone said.
Customers also can choose from a variety of toppings, including M&Ms, Snickers bits, pretzels, almonds, Lucky Charms marshmallows, Capn’ Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, coconut shavings and cherries. Bradford said they plan to add more toppings in the future, include bacon, edible crickets and gold leaf.
Customers first choose a “gripper” or vessel for the ice cream, which can be a cup ($4.75), sugar cone ($3.75), cake cone ($4), little waffle cone ($2), regular waffle cone ($4.50), vegan cone ($4.50) or waffle bowl ($4.75).
They then can choose any dip for $1 each and any topping for 50 cents each.
Gracie Ridings is the manager for both locations. Bradford said that while the Patterson location is designed as a seasonal business, the Hawthorne location will be open year-round.
