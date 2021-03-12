Lill Dipper to open new ice-cream shop on Hawthorne Road

The owners of the Lill Dipper ice cream shop in Innovation Quarter are opening a second shop on Hawthorne Road.

The new Lill Dipper opens March 17 at 1318 S. Hawthorne Road, next to Ardmore Coffee in the space formerly occupied by Organix Juice Bar.

Lill Dipper is owned by Joseph Bradford, Chris Montelone, Rachel McKenzie and John Bryan. The original shop – really a service window – opened in spring 2019 at 308 N. Patterson Ave., on the opposite side of the building that houses Krankies Coffee.

The store specializes in soft-serve ice cream with a large selection of dips and toppings.

Lill Dipper Address: 1318 S. Hawthorne Road Phone: 336-546-7223 Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. daily Website: lilldipper.com Instagram: @littledipperlove

The Patterson Avenue location is set to open in the beginning of April. Though it is strictly a window pickup business, the Hawthorne Road shop has room for customers to come inside. It also has patio seating.

The shop has just one flavor of ice cream, vanilla, but it comes in regular and vegan versions.