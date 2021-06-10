Little Italy Pizza breaks ground on bigger location in Rural Hall

Looz said that she and her husband had planned to build a larger location long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They bought the property about three years ago, she said, but it took some time to for the rezoning and other matters.

Looz said they wanted to own a standalone property for several reasons. “First, it’s a good investment — this is something for our kids.”

Also, she said, Little Italy had outgrown its old space. “We have a larger menu now. We needed a bigger kitchen,” she said.

The new location will have an open kitchen so customers can see more of the cooking that goes on. It also will have a private room for parties and a patio.

Looz said the restaurant has grown a lot in 22 years. “It started a just a pizza place, but it’s more of a full restaurant now,” she said. “We have a lot of entrees. We do special dinners, like for Valentine’s Day.”

The menu includes such entrees as sautéed sea bass, chicken Caprese, and grilled salmon and shrimp, in addition to a wide selection of subs, sandwiches, pastas and other Italian dishes.

Specials have included spinach ravioli, gnocchi Bolognese, prime rib and chicken Cordon Bleu.