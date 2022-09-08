Changes under way at Little Red Caboose

The Little Red Caboose, 4284 Patterson Ave., closed Sept. 1 and is expected to open in October under new ownership.

Larry Horn, a son of the hot-dog restaurant's founder the late Bill Horn Sr., said he bought the property from his brother Bill Horn Jr. just last week and is starting renovations.

Bill Horn Sr. started Little Red Caboose in 1976, moving an old train caboose from Durham to its current spot. The place became known for having some of the best hot dogs in Winston-Salem.

Bill Horn Sr. died in 1999, and Bill Jr. and others ran the restaurant in the ensuing years. In 2011, Debbie Durham took it over, continuing the name and the same menu. Durham ran it up until its closing last week.

Larry Horn said he has plans to fix up both the inside and outside. In particular, he wants to expand the outdoor seating and create a defined patio area.

He said he plans to be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and sell a similar menu of hot dogs, hamburgers and breakfast foods. "I'm also going to bring back biscuits, which we used to have, and milkshakes. This is going to be fun."

Durham, meanwhile, said she is actively looking for another location where she can open her own restaurant.