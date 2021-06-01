Local Artisan closes temporarily because of staff shortage

“We are all understaffed,” he said, referring to restaurants in Winston-Salem and across the country. "I held out as long as I could."

Carlyle said he hopes the closing will be short-lived, but he expects it to take some time to get his staff levels back up where he needs them.

Restaurants were caught short-handed in March when vaccinated and other customers started to return to restaurant dining rooms and patios again, but restaurants still had pandemic-level minimal staffing. In the past year, some workers have found jobs outside the industry. Many don’t plan to return, citing better pay, benefits, safety and job security in other lines of work. Some of the problem has been attributed to lack of child care and supplemental unemployment benefits.

“Everybody I talk to is in the same boat,” Carlyle said. “We had a sign in our window advertising for help for a month, and no one applied.”

Carlyle said it is good news that business is picking up. He is especially grateful for a gradual return of parties and events for his core business at the Millennium Center, but that only has created more staff problems.

“My core staff has been working both places, going back and forth from the Millennium to Local Artisan, and working 60 hours a week. Believe me, they were happy when I closed Local Artisan, because they’re getting burned out.”

