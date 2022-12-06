Local baker gets up early for freshly baked cinnamon rolls and more

Liz Croskery is an early riser in more ways than one.

She is the owner of Early Riser Foods, and she also is its sole baker, getting up before dawn to make her popular cinnamon rolls and other items. “On market days, I’m usually in the kitchen by 4 a.m.,” she said. “Everything I bake is baked fresh.”

Croskery founded Early Riser in 2020, in part with a grant she won through a business accelerator program at Forsyth Tech’s Small Business Center.

Hers is a mobile business, targeting farmers markets and other events. She tried operating a truck for a while but went back to a “booth” model. She now makes everything at the Short Street Gastro Lab shared-use kitchen in Kernersville.

Croskery, 35, has a graduate degree in audiology from Eastern Carolina University, but she has never worked in that field. “I was always drawn to customer-service jobs and baking,” she said.

She said she didn’t learn to bake from her mother, but her grandmother was a good cook. By the time she left home to go to college, she was teaching herself anything that caught her fancy. “Living on my own, I started experimenting,” she said. “I was watching Food Network shows. Or I would see something on a menu and see if I could bake it.”

Early Riser Foods Phone: (336) 422-6118 Email: earlyriserws@gmail.com Facebook and Instagram: @EarlyRiserWS Upcoming events: Taking orders now for Bermuda Run Farmers Market pickup on Dec. 9; Red Bird Market at Willstella Farm, 518 Hastings Hill Road in Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10; Holiday Market at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co., 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19. Also accepting holiday pre-orders now.

She worked at a bakery for a bit in Greenville. She later worked for Black Mountain Chocolate for four years, both in front waiting on customers and in the back, where the chocolate and chocolate goodies are made.

All along, she said, “I always dreamed of opening my own business.”

Early Riser Foods is now a full-time job for her, if only for her. “My husband does help me set up at places sometimes, but 90% of the time, I’m doing everything myself.”

Croskery keeps a fairly small, steady menu. Heading the list are her popular cinnamon rolls, which she sells in four-count boxes ($4 each or 4 for $15), with icing on the side so people can choose how to best enjoy them.

She also makes a candied-ginger cookie ($2), with bits of candied ginger tucked into the dough.

Croskery is gluten-intolerant — though not out-and-out allergic — so she often has at least one gluten-free item available.

That’s often oatmeal almond bars ($2), which also are egg- and dairy-free.

In addition to baked goods, she also makes pimento cheese and an herbed cream-cheese spread ($7 each). The pimento cheese also goes into some savory muffins.

This time of year, and for many holidays, she also makes soft caramels ($7 for a bag of eight).

Croskery also makes some other items, including English muffins, for special orders.

Croskery plans to be a regular again at the Clemmons and Bermuda Run farmers markets when they reopen in the spring. The Bermuda Run market is also doing pre-order/pickup operations during the colder months, and Croskery is participating in that.

She currently stocks her spreads at Lewisville Country Market and Clemmons Country Store. Let It Grow Produce, a local food delivery service, also has been selling some Early Riser items.

She is bringing her goods to several holiday markets in December, and she also welcomes special orders.