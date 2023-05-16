Regina Burcham has been gradually building a name for Elderflour Baking Co. since officially launching the business last fall.

And her visibility had increased considerably since April, when she began selling regularly at Cobblestone Farmers Market on Saturday morning.

Burcham, 26 – who goes by “Gee” – already had a fair amount of professional experience under her belt before going into business herself. “I’ve been baking professionally since I was 18, but really I’ve been baking all my life.”

Burcham studied in the culinary program of the Art Institute of Charlotte and worked at Amelie’s French Bakery and Sunflour Baking Co. in Charlotte before moving to this area.

She worked briefly at Camino Bakery and was the pastry chef at Krankies from 2019 to 2022. “That was when things started happening for me,” she said, “and I made a lot of connections.”

In 2022, she decided she wanted to start her own business. She went to Wisconsin to hone her skills at a bakery owned by a friend’s father and then returned here and started doing pop-ups around Winston-Salem.

Elderflour uses the Beta Verde commercial kitchen for its baking and sells directly to consumers as well as at Cobblestone and other special events — such as last week’s opening of the barn store at Fair Share Farm in Pfafftown.

Burcham uses locally milled flour and cornmeal from Boonville Mill in Boonville. She said that her menu is always changing, but she almost always has some type of scone and pie. “I’m a big pie girl. I love pie,” she said, citing such flavors as maple chocolate chess and blackberry passionfruit as two popular pies.

“For scones, I love cornmeal – any of my cornmeal scones sell really well.”

Other baked goods include cookies, honeybuns, shortbread and quiche – often with interesting flavor combinations. The other weekend her selection included pistachio shortbread cookies; radish, green garlic and cream cheese scones; sweet potato, Vidalia onion, kale and smoked gouda quiche; blueberry cornmeal honeybuns; and cardamom chocolate orange chess pie.

She also does cakes to order. A few featured on her website include a brown-butter chocolate-chunk cookie cake and a citrus buttermilk upside down cake. But she also will create custom cakes.

Burcham said she enjoys selling her baked goods directly at markets because she likes interacting with customers.

“I love the personal connection you make with people through baking – you get to be involved with people’s birthdays, weddings and holidays,” she said.

“I originally got into baking through my grandmother. She was like the Sunday potluck woman at church, and my grandfather always liked to have something sweet around the house.”