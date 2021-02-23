Local baker wins $5,000 in General Mills contest

“I had been using the name Black Magnolia since 2018, but just doing a few cakes on the side. It really all started last year because I remembered Machete’s cinnamon rolls but, whenever I tried to get them, they were always sold out,” Pawlowski said. “One day my husband said, ‘Well, you do know how to bake.’”

She made a batch or two for fun, then friends started asking for them. “Then I started doing cinnamon rolls every weekend. Then the menu expanded to a specialty cake, banana pudding, little pies.”

She now also sells such baked goods as bacon cheddar garlic biscuits, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, bourbon chocolate chess tart, salted honey pies and Fruity Pebbles cheesecake. “That cheesecake is really off-brand for me,” Pawlowski said with a laugh, “but it’s just fun.”

Though she has looked for a retail space, for now she plans to keep Black Magnolia as a wholesale, home-based bakery. People can buy her baked goods at the Green Bean coffee shop at 341 South Elm St., or contact her through Black Magnolia’s Facebook page or website for special orders.

Baking is a second career for Pawlowski, 38, a former administrative assistant. She actually had enrolled in the culinary program at Guilford County Technical College about 20 years ago but dropped out for family reasons.