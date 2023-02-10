Anna Simeonides, the owner of To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem, is featured on the Valentine's Day issue of Christmas Inc. Magazine after winning its Ultimate Baker contest.

In addition to winning the cover spot on the magazine, Simeonides won $5,000, a collection of Sprinkle Pop mixes, and a baker's box.

The competition features 250 bakers in three rounds of online voting followed by judging of the 25 finalists by a panel of celebrity judges.

Simeonides, whose bakery is at 1263 Creekside Way in the Shoppes at Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard, is known for specializing in gluten-free and vegan sweets, an interest she developed because of her brother's severe allergies

Simeonides previously was a contestant on Hallmark Drama’s “Christmas Cookie Matchup,” making it as far as the semifinals.

To Your Health recently launched its own line of gluten-free baking mixes, including cake mixes, bread mix and cookie mix as well as all-purpose flour.

For more information, visit www.toyourhealthbakery.com.