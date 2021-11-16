Local bakery owner and gingerbread artist compete for $10,000 on Food Network show

Deibler is an interior designer who owns her own business, Lindsay Deibler Interiors. But she has been baking cakes on the side for a long time. She developed a passion for gingerbread in just the past few years. She has entered the National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville for four years. Last year, she won a $2,500 gift card in a gingerbread competition sponsored by Bailey’s Fine Jewelry in Raleigh — and will be making a special gingerbread house this year that the store will use in its holiday jewelry display.

After winning that competition, Deibler asked her friend if she could display her gingerbread house at Baked Just So. “I just felt like people should see it,” Deibler said. “When I saw that,” Milner said, “I said, ‘This girl is outrageous.’”

Deibler has a website, gingergingbreadlady.com, and Instagram account where people can see some of her creations. “It’s Ginger Gingerbread Lady because I’m a redhead,” she said.