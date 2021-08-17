Local bartenders mix up light and refreshing cocktails for summer

Summertime, the living is easy, and the cocktails are … refreshing.

Many people think of liquor as something to drink when we need warming up, and there are plenty of cocktails that do the trick.

But in hot weather, we want our drinks to help us cool off. Something light and refreshing is in order, and what better way to lighten up a drink than to incorporate fresh fruit or vegetables.

We asked a few local bartenders for some of their favorite summer cocktails. Read on for what they had to say. (Also, check online at journalnow.com for video demonstrations on how to make each of these recipes.)

If you’re looking for something fruity, look no further than the watermelon basil daiquiri served at Old Nick’s Pub in Lewisville. Owner Norman Hill said that such specialty cocktails aren’t necessarily the best sellers at Old Nick’s, but he likes to have something for those customers who want to try something new.

This daiquiri combines rum, lime juice and simple syrup with a pure watermelon puree and fresh basil. It’s served with a garnish of melon balls and basil leaves for a drink that's as colorful as it is tasty.