Local bartenders mix up light and refreshing cocktails for summer

Summertime, the living is easy, and the cocktails are … refreshing.
Many people think of liquor as something to drink when we need warming up, and there are plenty of cocktails that do the trick.
But in hot weather, we want our drinks to help us cool off. Something light and refreshing is in order, and what better way to lighten up a drink than to incorporate fresh fruit or vegetables.
We asked a few local bartenders for some of their favorite summer cocktails. Read on for what they had to say. (Also, check online at journalnow.com for video demonstrations on how to make each of these recipes.)
If you’re looking for something fruity, look no further than the watermelon basil daiquiri served at Old Nick’s Pub in Lewisville. Owner Norman Hill said that such specialty cocktails aren’t necessarily the best sellers at Old Nick’s, but he likes to have something for those customers who want to try something new.
This daiquiri combines rum, lime juice and simple syrup with a pure watermelon puree and fresh basil. It’s served with a garnish of melon balls and basil leaves for a drink that's as colorful as it is tasty.
James Douglas, a local bartender who splits his time between Hoots Roller Bar in West End Millworks and the Silver Moon Saloon on Trade Street, makes a blackberry whiskey sour.
“I make my own blackberry syrup. I picked these berries myself,” he said.
His syrup is basically a simple syrup (sugar dissolved in hot water) to which berries have been added, mashed and cooked. He strains that mixture and keeps the syrup refrigerated in a glass jar for whenever he needs it.
For the whiskey sour, he uses fresh lemon juice with the sweet syrup. The two balance each other out so that the cocktail itself doesn’t taste sweet. “But some people do like to add more syrup to make it a little sweeter,” he said.
Though this can be made with bourbon, Douglas prefers rye. It’s a simple cocktail to make at home because it has just the three ingredients — whiskey, lemon juice and the fruit syrup. You also could expand upon this idea with other kinds of syrup.
In fact, down at Fair Witness, owner Tim Nolan — known for his creative cocktails — serves a celery sour, which unsurprisingly takes a 180-turn from any fruit-syrup sour.
“If you don’t like celery, this probably isn’t the drink for you,” said Fair Witness bartender Patrick Gallagher. “But if you like celery, you’re going to love it.”
Nolan’s cocktail uses vodka instead of whiskey. He makes a celery syrup by juicing fresh celery and combining it with simple syrup. He adds a bit of lactic acid (available at brewing supply shops or such e-tailers as Amazon), to take the edge off the celery syrup.
The celery sour is topped off with soda water and is served in a highball glass rimmed with Lawry’s Seasoned Salt.
The end result is a bit salty, savory instead of sweet, and very light and refreshing.
“The vodka blends perfectly with the celery syrup,” Gallagher said. “It’s like biting into a celery stalk. It’s really refreshing.”
