Local bartenders mix up light and refreshing cocktails for summer
Local bartenders mix up light and refreshing cocktails for summer

Summertime, the living is easy, and the cocktails are … refreshing.

Many people think of liquor as something to drink when we need warming up, and there are plenty of cocktails that do the trick.

Nicole Crews of Old Nick's Pub makes a watermelon basil daiquiri

But in hot weather, we want our drinks to help us cool off. Something light and refreshing is in order, and what better way to lighten up a drink than to incorporate fresh fruit or vegetables.

We asked a few local bartenders for some of their favorite summer cocktails. Read on for what they had to say. (Also, check online at journalnow.com for video demonstrations on how to make each of these recipes.)

If you’re looking for something fruity, look no further than the watermelon basil daiquiri served at Old Nick’s Pub in Lewisville. Owner Norman Hill said that such specialty cocktails aren’t necessarily the best sellers at Old Nick’s, but he likes to have something for those customers who want to try something new.

This daiquiri combines rum, lime juice and simple syrup with a pure watermelon puree and fresh basil. It’s served with a garnish of melon balls and basil leaves for a drink that's as colorful as it is tasty.

James Douglas, a local bartender who splits his time between Hoots Roller Bar in West End Millworks and the Silver Moon Saloon on Trade Street, makes a blackberry whiskey sour.

“I make my own blackberry syrup. I picked these berries myself,” he said.

James Douglas of Hoots Roller Bar demonstrates a blackberry sour

His syrup is basically a simple syrup (sugar dissolved in hot water) to which berries have been added, mashed and cooked. He strains that mixture and keeps the syrup refrigerated in a glass jar for whenever he needs it.

For the whiskey sour, he uses fresh lemon juice with the sweet syrup. The two balance each other out so that the cocktail itself doesn’t taste sweet. “But some people do like to add more syrup to make it a little sweeter,” he said.

Though this can be made with bourbon, Douglas prefers rye. It’s a simple cocktail to make at home because it has just the three ingredients — whiskey, lemon juice and the fruit syrup. You also could expand upon this idea with other kinds of syrup.

In fact, down at Fair Witness, owner Tim Nolan — known for his creative cocktails — serves a celery sour, which unsurprisingly takes a 180-turn from any fruit-syrup sour.

Patrick Gallagher of Fair Witness makes a celery sour

“If you don’t like celery, this probably isn’t the drink for you,” said Fair Witness bartender Patrick Gallagher. “But if you like celery, you’re going to love it.”

Nolan’s cocktail uses vodka instead of whiskey. He makes a celery syrup by juicing fresh celery and combining it with simple syrup. He adds a bit of lactic acid (available at brewing supply shops or such e-tailers as Amazon), to take the edge off the celery syrup.

The celery sour is topped off with soda water and is served in a highball glass rimmed with Lawry’s Seasoned Salt.

The end result is a bit salty, savory instead of sweet, and very light and refreshing.

“The vodka blends perfectly with the celery syrup,” Gallagher said. “It’s like biting into a celery stalk. It’s really refreshing.”

 

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Celery Sour

1.5 ounces vodka

1 ounces soured celery syrup (See Note)

4 ounces soda water (such as Topo Chico carbonated mineral water)

1. Rim a highball glass with Lawry’s seasoned salt.

2. Put vodka and celery syrup in a shaker. Add ice and shake. Put fresh ice in highball glass. Strain vodka mixture over the fresh ice and top with soda water.

Note: To make the celery syrup, juice two bunches celery. Measure the juice, then add 1 part simple syrup to each 2 parts juice. Add 10 drops lactic acid (available on Amazon or at local brewing supply shops.)  

Recipe from Tim Nolan of Fair Witness

Watermelon Basil Daiquiri

2 basil leaves

2 ounces watermelon puree

1.5 ounces Bacardi rum

0.75 ounces lime juice

0.75 ounces simple syrup

2 watermelon balls for garnish

Tear the basil leaves and add to shaker with the puree, rum, lime juice and simple syrup Add ice and shake. Strain into glass. Garnish with the 2 watermelon balls.

Recipe from Norman Hill of Old Nick’s

Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

Heat the water – but it’s not necessary to bring it to a boil. Once the water is hot, stir in the sugar until it is completely dissolved. Cool to room temperature, then transfer to an airtight container. For best results, keep refrigerated and use within three weeks.

Recipe from Norman Hill of Old Nick's Pub

Blackberry Whiskey Sour

Juice of ½ lemon

2 ounces bourbon

1 ounce blackberry syrup (recipe below)

Squeeze lemon juice into shaker. Add bourbon, syrup and ice. Shake, then strain into rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish with lemon.

Recipe from James Douglas

Blackberry Syrup

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

1½ cups fresh blackberries

Bring water to a boil, then add sugar and blackberries. Reduce to a simmer and muddle the mixture to crush the berries. (A potato masher works well for this.)

Allow to simmer a bit, then strain through a cheesecloth or clean towel into a sealable container. Cool to room temperature before covering and refrigerating.

Recipe from James Douglas

Breaking News