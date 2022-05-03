Local berries are coming in time for Mother's Day

Just in time for Mother's Day, local strawberries are ripening across the Triad.

The strawberry season is starting right on time. It usually begins in late April or early May and extends into June.

Most farms continue to offer a choice of pick-your-own or pre-picked, but a few offer only pre-picked. Some allow you to pre-order by phone or online.

In all cases, it is best to call first before visiting a farm to make sure it has berries available on any given day.

Prices vary from farm to farm but this year are about $12 to $15 a gallon for pick-your-own and $14 to $17 a gallon for pre-picked.

The next best - and simplest- thing to eating berries out of hand may well be macerated berries. All this means is that the berries have been tossed in sugar and left to soak for a while. You can soak the berries for as little as 30 minutes, but an hour or two will bring out more delicious juice.

Pile macerated strawberries on top of your favorite simply flavored cake.

The ricotta cake in the recipe below can be ready for the oven in about 15 minutes. It has a touch of orange flavor that makes a nice complement. Some people drain the berries before putting them on top of the cake, but it also can be fun to let all that strawberry juice saturate the cake. For extra goodness, top with whipped cream.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.