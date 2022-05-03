Local berries are coming in time for Mother's Day

Just in time for Mother's Day, local strawberries are ripening across the Triad.
The strawberry season is starting right on time. It usually begins in late April or early May and extends into June.
Most farms continue to offer a choice of pick-your-own or pre-picked, but a few offer only pre-picked. Some allow you to pre-order by phone or online.
In all cases, it is best to call first before visiting a farm to make sure it has berries available on any given day.
Prices vary from farm to farm but this year are about $12 to $15 a gallon for pick-your-own and $14 to $17 a gallon for pre-picked.
The next best - and simplest- thing to eating berries out of hand may well be macerated berries. All this means is that the berries have been tossed in sugar and left to soak for a while. You can soak the berries for as little as 30 minutes, but an hour or two will bring out more delicious juice.
Pile macerated strawberries on top of your favorite simply flavored cake.
The ricotta cake in the recipe below can be ready for the oven in about 15 minutes. It has a touch of orange flavor that makes a nice complement. Some people drain the berries before putting them on top of the cake, but it also can be fun to let all that strawberry juice saturate the cake. For extra goodness, top with whipped cream.
Want to Go?
Here is information on a few strawberry farms in the Piedmont Triad. Others can be found at www.ncstrawberry.com. In addition to websites, most farms have Facebook pages where they post updates about the harvest.
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, gently toss the berries with ⅓ cup of the sugar. Let berries rest and macerate while you make the cake. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan.
2. Lightly beat the egg yolks in a small bowl. Add ingredients to a food processor in the following order, pulsing briefly after each addition: remaining sugar, egg yolks, ricotta, mascarpone, flour, baking powder, orange zest, orange juice, vanilla and salt. After all ingredients have been added, blend until smooth. Transfer to a mixing bowl and set aside.
Use an electric mixer to beat egg whites until just short of stiff. Gently fold egg whites into ricotta mixture.
3. Pour batter into greased pan. Bake just until center of cake springs back when touched, 40 to 45 minutes. Allow to cool slightly, 5 to 10 minutes, before releasing sides of pan. Cool to room temperature.
4. To serve, top whole cake or individual slices with the macerated berries. Then top with whipped cream.
Recipe adapted from Aleksandra Crapanzano/Wall Street Journal