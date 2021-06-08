Local Black farmer hopes film promotes 'healing aspect to being connected to the land'

Dixon got in touch with Foxx and visited her several times last year during the pandemic to make the 16-minute “Believe in Ghosts.”

“I felt connected to this story and felt the urgency to give it a visual platform,” Dixon wrote on the film’s website. “I too grew up in the country, the deep south of Georgia. Only my version of history comes through the lens of a white woman — with farmers in my past no doubt perpetuating the systemic injustices. At that moment, I knew I wanted to work with Samantha on a visual portrait, an educational story.”

Shot during last summer’s many racial protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Blacks, the film takes on the issue of race and how it relates to a female Black farmer in North Carolina. “We watched months of demonstrations and heard voices that have echoed the same hurt and anger that seems to haunt this country year over year— the racism that is firmly planted in the soil of America,” Dixon said.

The resulting 16-minute film combines footage of Foxx with that of Floyd, Martin Luther King Jr. and civil-rights activist Fanny Lou Hamer.

“You see a lot of what I do day to day,” Foxx said. “But it intertwines that with the history of Blacks and Black farmers.”