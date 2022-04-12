Local chef focuses on indigenous ingredients in honoring her Native American roots

A young, local private chef is celebrating a year of what she calls “intentional cooking” at pop-ups and private dinners across town.

Jordan Rainbolt is the chef and owner of Native Root, her business that pays homage to her Native American roots as well as respect for the history of agriculture and food here in the South. “The inspiration behind Native Root is focusing on indigenous ingredients around the region,” she said. “I pull inspiration from Native American culture based on the ingredients.”

Rainbolt, who is part Cherokee and Choctaw, has done pop-ups and dinners at such places as West Salem Public House/Sayso Coffee, Mission Pizza Napoletana, Fair Witness and SECCA.

Rainbolt is a Kansas City, Mo., transplant who came to Winston-Salem in a roundabout way. Only a few years out of culinary school, Rainbolt got hired by the North Italia restaurant chain in the Kansas City area. When North Italia opened a location in Charlotte’s South End, Rainbolt moved there. A few of her Charlotte friends happened to be from Winston-Salem. “One time on my day off I made a trek to Winston-Salem, and just really liked it,” she said. Though Kansas City is a big city, it has distinct districts that give it a small-town feel — more like Winston-Salem and less like Charlotte. “Winston-Salem reminded me of home — the vibe was very similar,” she said.

Rainbolt, 31, was on the corporate chef fast track until just last year. She did a three-year culinary program with a working apprenticeship at Johnson County Community College in Overland, Kansas, from 2009 and 2012. At the end of that, she attended a chefs conference in Seoul, Korea, and ended up staying almost a year — working at a large Korean hotel that offered kitchen rotations in several restaurants under several chefs. It’s an experience that still informs her cooking. “It’s different when you read about a culture in a textbook,” she said. “There I realized how much you could learn about a culture through food.”

Last year during the pandemic, Rainbolt began to think about spreading her wings and leaving the corporate world. “In the pandemic, I just re-evaluated,” she said. “I decided I could make money doing anything. I realized it was about more than just the food. It was more about interacting with people. Now, it’s more of an engagement.”

After a few trial runs with pop-ups, she set up Native Root LLC in April 2021. She rents out an inspected catering kitchen for most events, simply assembling and serving on-site, but also occasionally makes use of such restaurant kitchens as Forsyth Seafood Café and Mission Pizza, especially for “restaurant takeovers,” when she serves a special meal during a night a restaurant would otherwise be closed.

Rainbolt also has partnered with Winston Junction Market for monthly “moon” dinners — a nod to the Cherokee calendar that follows new moons. These are ticketed sit-down dinners for about 30 people with a prix-fixe menu.

Her Flower Moon dinner on April 8 was a five-course dinner focused on spring and flowers. It began with “One Flower, Two Flowers,” or sunflower milk bread with smoked nasturtium butter. That was followed by Crop Sisters Salad, with summer squash, pattypan squash, white asparagus, watercress, white-bean “croutons,” red hominy, corn shoots and sweet corn vinaigrette.

Other courses involved ravioli filled with duck egg and smoked tomato, seared elk sirloin with huckleberry-scented jus and rosewater and mountain berry bark with jade custard.

Every dinner tends to be a little different, a little experimental as Rainbolt follows her muse. “I like to be intentional. That’s how I come up with menus,” she said. “My intention is always be able to portray the weather or the season or the history of Southern food, or this melting pot of different cultures. When I say intentional, I try to do my best to convey that story to everyone else.”

The next dinner, May 20, will honor the Planting Moon.

Though her menus are varied, Rainbolt does repeat dishes, and she has developed some popular items that fans look for, especially at her more casual pop-ups.

Last week, at West Salem Public House, she made bulgogi burritos in honor of National Burrito Day. This consisted of Korean-styled marinated beef with jasmine rice and kimchi served with Korean-style tater tot topped with kimchi mayo, scallion, cilantro and benne seeds. She also offered a tofu version for vegetarians.

“I often sneak inspiration from my time in Korea into Native Root,” Rainbolt said.

She also draws the connection from Korea to indigenous foods of the South — the benne seeds of Lowcountry cooking are nothing but Asian sesame seeds, and Carolina Gold rice of South Carolina is often substituted for Asian jasmine rice in Rainbolt’s cooking.

Her indi bap rice bowl — a twist on Korean bibimbap — uses Carolina Gold and wild rice with pork bulgogi and sweet potatoes, reflecting ingredients indigenous to the South.

Another popular dish is her take on gimbap, a Korean seaweed rice bowl. “But instead of seaweed, I use collard greens, with Carolina Gold rice, and I do Southern-fried cauliflower with shredded root vegetables and comeback sauce,” she said.

A lot of Rainbolt’s menus seem full of local foods, in line with the farm-to-table movement — and she often is using locally grown ingredients — but she’s coming at it from another place. “It’s not really local but indigenous. It’s diving into the history of the agriculture and how it translates to what’s here today. It’s showcasing the history of indigenous ingredients in a modernized way.”

Two things Native Root customers can count on: one, Rainbolt will come up with some unusual dishes you’re unlikely to see elsewhere; and two, she’s always trying something new.

“There’s not a lot of repeat items because I’m always testing new recipes,” she said. “It’s experimental but thoughtful — and I try to make things approachable so people will want to try them.”

