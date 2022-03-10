Local chef wins national restaurant-industry award

Local chef Sammy Gianopoulos has received a 2022 Silver Plate Award from the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association.

Gianopoulos is an owner and the creative force behind Fratellis Italian Steakhouse in Winston-Salem, Sammy G’s Tavern in High Point and Three Bulls American Steakhouse in Clemmons.

As a partner in in ZorAbility – run by Sam Ballas of East Coast Wings + Grill – Gianapoulos recently helped develop the menu and concept for myfrii, a new fast-casual concept that plans to start franchising soon.

Gianopoulos is a graduate of Reynolds High School who went on to attend Johnson & Wales University’s culinary program. He cooked at Biltmore Estate in Asheville and Louie Blue’s Seafood Grill in Winston-Salem before opening his first restaurant, Gianno’s, in High Point in 2000.He followed that with Aquaria Seafood Grill in High Point in 2004. Later came a restaurant and catering business called The Factory by Sammy G, established mainly to meet the needs of Furniture Market clients. He also worked on 2520 Tavern in Clemmons, oSo Tavern in High Point and oSo Eats in Winston-Salem.