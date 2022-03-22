Local church plans food-truck festival for April 9

Christ Wesleyan Church, 2390 Union Cross Road, is planning what will be Winston-Salem’s first food truck festival since the coronavirus pandemic began in in early 2020.

The CWC food truck festival, 4 to 7 p.m. April 9, will be relatively small, with five or six trucks, but will also feature kids activities.

Trucks expected at the festival so far are Taqueria Luciano, Saucy Chick, Que Viva Latin Street Grill, Duck Donuts and Hope Truck Food Co.

There will be three bounce activities, including a slide for all ages and a house reserved for smaller children, said church volunteer Christy Osborne.

There also will be Easter egg hunts every half hour, as well as face painting and a balloon-animal artists.

Admission is free.

Tips and donations from participating trucks will help raise money for H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (not related to Hope Truck Food Co.). H.O.P.E. works to provide free nutritious meals to Forsyth County children who are at risk for hunger.

“We’ve been wanting to do more community events,” Osborne said of CWC. “We’ve been trying to do this for two years. We want to be able to give back to the community, and food trucks seemed like a good way to raise money to help people feed their families.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

