Local church runs 'pay what you can' coffee shop and food truck

When you walk in the coffee shop, you won’t even find any prices on the menu. The truck has suggested prices, but people are asked to give only what they can. And Via said they plan to remove the prices from the truck soon to make it consistent with the coffee shop. “But people sometimes will ask how much they should pay,” Via said. “And if they ask, we’ll tell them the average donation.”

Myers said that both businesses are sustainable and doing well, partly because even though some people may not pay much, others pay extra. “It balances out,” Myers said. “We don’t get a lot of people coming in to just take, take, take. People most of the time want to give you something. Sometimes people give us a handful of change. One time, a person gave us roses. But then we’ve had some people make very generous donations.”

In fact, the truck and the shop were made possible by donations. Three years ago, a family in Boston, Mass., decided to donate an almost brand-new food truck to the church. Then, during the pandemic, another donor stepped up to allow Hope City turn part of its church building into Hope Coffee Co.