Local church runs 'pay what you can' coffee shop and food truck

A local church now operates a coffee shop and food truck as part of its mission to help those in need.
Hope City Church in the Wallburg community has run a food truck for about two years. The truck keeps busy doing public and private events all over the Triad, including Lexington, Salisbury, High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Most Thursday evenings, it can be found parked outside the church at 758 Motsinger Road.
In June, Hope City, a contemporary Christian church, opened a coffee shop inside its church building.
The coffee shop is open to the public six days a week.
Both businesses — Hope Coffee Co. and Hope Truck Food Co. — operate as nonprofits. “After the coffee shop pays its bills, we give our money to the food truck to go out and feed people,” said Charles Myers, the manager of the Hope Coffee Co.
Together, they have about 15 paid employees, said Jamie Via, who oversees both businesses.
In addition, both the truck and the coffee shop operate as “pay what you can” businesses.
When you walk in the coffee shop, you won’t even find any prices on the menu. The truck has suggested prices, but people are asked to give only what they can. And Via said they plan to remove the prices from the truck soon to make it consistent with the coffee shop. “But people sometimes will ask how much they should pay,” Via said. “And if they ask, we’ll tell them the average donation.”
Myers said that both businesses are sustainable and doing well, partly because even though some people may not pay much, others pay extra. “It balances out,” Myers said. “We don’t get a lot of people coming in to just take, take, take. People most of the time want to give you something. Sometimes people give us a handful of change. One time, a person gave us roses. But then we’ve had some people make very generous donations.”
In fact, the truck and the shop were made possible by donations. Three years ago, a family in Boston, Mass., decided to donate an almost brand-new food truck to the church. Then, during the pandemic, another donor stepped up to allow Hope City turn part of its church building into Hope Coffee Co.
Myers joked that the coffee shop came about partly because the church was trying to find him more work to do. A former teacher and longtime volunteer at the church, Myers was hired as a paid—but part-time—employee last fall to manage the sound and light production and other duties for church services.
“Everyone liked what I was doing, and they knew that I loved coffee even though I had no experience running a coffee shop. But they believed I could take on this role, and that’s what happened.”
Myers described the coffee shop as “state of the art” thanks to the generous donation that got it started. It sells a full line of espresso and other drinks. Hot drinks include cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, hot chocolate and Chai latte.
Most of those can be ordered cold, too, and the shop also sells cold brew, frappes and iced tea.
The coffee shop sells a few baked goods, including croissants, cinnamon rolls, muffins and chocolate chip cookies. But the shop doesn't bake any of those items in-house.
The truck, managed by Crystal Pluck, has a standard menu of five entrees, one dessert, a couple sides and beverages.
Entrees include a quarter-pound sirloin burger, bratwurst, chicken tenders, loaded BBQ chicken nachos and BBLT (bologna, bacon, lettuce and tomato).
Sides are French fries and onion rings. Drinks consist of canned soda and bottled water.
“The truck stays busy,” Via said. “Especially during the summer, we’ll have maybe 28 bookings in 30 days.”
The Hope truck does not visit the usual breweries, but its regular gigs include local businesses, neighborhood pools, even schools. Last fall, it attended all the home football games of Oak Grove High School when the pandemic shut down the school’s concession stand. The truck has been invited back again for this football season.
Myers said that feeding people has long been part of the church’s mission, partly because it’s a passion of senior pastor Scott Newton. “Even before he came here, in his previous church in High Point, he and another man used to cook hot dogs and take them downtown and just give them to people,” Myers said.
“Our tagline at Hope City is ‘giving our best regardless of means,’” Myers said. “We’ve already had a mission of helping hurting people. Food ministry has always kind of been the heartbeat of Hope City.”
(336) 727-7394
@mhastingswsj