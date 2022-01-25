Local couple starts coffee-roasting business

A local couple has started a small coffee-roasting business.

Shining Creek Coffee Co. is a pandemic project from husband-and-wife David and Lauren Rathbone of Winston-Salem.

David Rathbone works for Inmar and Laura Rathbone is an instructor at Forsyth Tech. But both have been working mostly remote from home during the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we started, I was working for a large bank, but still working from home. The thing that struck me was how different things were at home. That got me more engaged with my family,” David Rathbone said.

The coffee roasting started as a hobby with a small air roaster. When the Rathbones started to get a lot of positive feedback from friends and family, they decided to turn it into a side business and invested in a larger electric induction roaster.

The Rathbones’ friend Anna Simeonides, the owner of To Your Health Bakery in the Shoppes on Little Creek, agreed to carry the coffee in her store. The Rathbones also sell the coffee online and will deliver it locally.