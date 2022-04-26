Local documentary touts health benefits of muscadine grape extract

A documentary showing at RiverRun International Film Festival in Winston-Salem takes a look at the hope created by potential medicinal use of the muscadine grape.

“Healthy Hope,” showing April 30 during the festival, was produced locally by Cathy and Dan McLaughlin. The two are co-owners of Our Wine Flights marketing and events company, based in Winston-Salem, and founding board members of Fine Wines of NC (formerly NC Fine Wines Society), which promotes the wine industry in the state.

Dan McLaughlin said he and his wife have never made a documentary before. “This was our COVID project. It all started when a friend said you need to go talk to Wake Forest because they are doing this study,” McLaughlin said.

That’s when they met Patricia Gallagher, a researcher at Wake Forest University, studying the effects of muscadine grape extract on prostate and breast cancers. The research is supported, in part, through a $20 million anonymous donation made in 2015.

They were immediately impressed both by the research being done and the encouraging results. “Patricia Gallagher was just so captivating; she was so passionate about it. That was really what got us started (making the film).”

The 55-minute film talks mainly about the potential use of muscadine grape extract in cancer treatments. Studies of the grape extract have been going on for about 20 years, and research has gone through Phase 1, 2 and 3 trials.

The film includes interviews with six doctors from five universities as they discuss the grape and cancer research. vThe grape extract has been found to kill cancer through apoptosis (a type of cell death) and to slow metastasis (the spread of cancer in the body).

Muscadine grape extract also has been shown to have curative effects with Parkinson’s disease and ataxia (a disease involving loss of muscle control),” McLaughlin said. “It even seems to help with healing, like for people going through chemotherapy.”

McLaughlin said that researchers are continuing to do larger trials and work out such details whether it works on everyone and what is the best concentration before the extract might get approval from the FDA. “But a lot of people are ahead of the doctors on this. Since it’s not a drug, a lot of people are just taking it on their own.”

He said he hopes that the film helps spread the word about all of the promising research that’s been done. “I hope the more people hear about it, the more people take it seriously, and the more the research advances.”

“Healthy Hope” will be shown 2 p.m. April 30 at Marketplace Theater during RiverRun. Tickets are $12, or $10 for students. There is also a virtual ticket for $14 for home viewing.

For tickets or more information, visit riverrunfilm.com.

336-727-7394, @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.