Local restaurants doing their best to enclose and warm up outdoor dining areas this winter

The Porch has six tents, each of which can hold six to eight people — and so are limited to one party. The tents give privacy — and isolation — and wind and rain protection. Owner Claire Calvin said she doesn’t know if heaters would constitute a fire hazard in the bubbles but she has not heated them.

“If it’s sunny outside, they warm up," she said. "But once the sun goes down, they can get pretty cold.”

Calvin is supplementing the bubbles by renting the former Olio studio next door. She has put a handful of tables in there and keeps the garage door open for air flow.

Some of the nicer restaurants in town have tried to create outdoor areas that convey some of the elegance of their indoor dining rooms.

At Bernardin’s — just across the street from Fourth Street Filling Station — owner Freddy Lee has completely redone his patio. His renovation actually started before the pandemic, prompted by a 2018 winter storm that downed a tree on top of his old cabana.