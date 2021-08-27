Local restaurateur, founder of Breakfastime, dies at 73

Andreas Kazakos, the founder of the local Breakfastime restaurant chain, died Aug. 24 at age 73.
Kazakos died after contracting COVID-19, said his son Alexander “Alex” Kazakos. “He also had rheumatoid fibrosis and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” he said. “It probably wouldn’t have gotten him if he didn’t have those underlying issues."
His son said his father succumbed to COVID despite being vaccinated.
Kazakos was born July 10, 1948, in Greece. He always loved food and cooking and after coming to the United States his first food venture was a hot-dog cart in Times Square in New York City.
Eventually, Kazakos moved to North Carolina. He opened Captain Galley’s Seafood in Stony Point, N.C., in 1981. In subsequent years, Kazakos opened more Captain’s Gallery Seafood restaurants all over North Carolina and beyond. At one point, the chain numbered 25 restaurants. At the time of his death, Kazakos still owned five Captain’s Galley locations: the original in Stony Point, two in Hickory, one in Statesville and one in Dandridge, Tenn.
In 2007, Kazakos developed a concept for a breakfast restaurant. The first Breakfastime opened in 2008 on Old Salisbury Road near the Forsyth-Davidson county line. The original Breakfastime is now run by Kazakos’ son Theodore, who also owns the Maxburger on Old Salisbury Road as well as 801 Southern Kitchen and Pancake House in Advance.
Alex Kazakos got involved in Breakfastime in 2010, gradually updating and expanding the chain. He now runs Breakfastime’s five other locations. They include one on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem, one in Clemmons, one in Salisbury and two in Concord.
Kazakos was preceded in death by his first wife, Vasiliki Kazakos, who died in 2013. He is survived by his second wife, Elyziel Servano; his four children and their spouses, Elizabeth and Gus Siokis, Theodore and Frances Kazakos, John and Nia Kazakos, and Alexander Kazakos; 12 grandchildren; sister Fotini Ziogas; sister Maria Ballas, and her husband,Gregory Ballas; brother George Kazakos, and his wife, Eleni; brother Anastasios Kazakos and his wife, Stavroula; and brother Gus Kazakos and his wife, Evangelia.
Alex Kazakos said that his father was mostly retired in recent years. He described his father as a family man who loved to help people.
“He loved his family. He loved his grandkids,” Alex Kazakos said. “He was kind to people. He was funny. He always wanted to help people — by giving them good advice, but helping them financially, by helping them any way he could.”
The funeral was held Aug. 27 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.hayworth-miller.com.
