Local restaurateur, founder of Breakfastime, dies at 73

Andreas Kazakos, the founder of the local Breakfastime restaurant chain, died Aug. 24 at age 73.

Kazakos died after contracting COVID-19, said his son Alexander “Alex” Kazakos. “He also had rheumatoid fibrosis and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” he said. “It probably wouldn’t have gotten him if he didn’t have those underlying issues."

His son said his father succumbed to COVID despite being vaccinated.

Kazakos was born July 10, 1948, in Greece. He always loved food and cooking and after coming to the United States his first food venture was a hot-dog cart in Times Square in New York City.

Eventually, Kazakos moved to North Carolina. He opened Captain Galley’s Seafood in Stony Point, N.C., in 1981. In subsequent years, Kazakos opened more Captain’s Gallery Seafood restaurants all over North Carolina and beyond. At one point, the chain numbered 25 restaurants. At the time of his death, Kazakos still owned five Captain’s Galley locations: the original in Stony Point, two in Hickory, one in Statesville and one in Dandridge, Tenn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}