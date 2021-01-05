Long-established High Point coffee shop expands into Winston-Salem

DeBeen Espresso, one of the Triad’s oldest coffee shops, has opened a location in Winston-Salem.

DeBeen opened in mid-December at 231 E. Fifth St. in the Innovation Quarter, offering a full-line of coffee drinks, tea, smoothies, gelato and in-house baked goods.

Owner Debbie Maier, a native of Washington state, opened the first DeBeen in 1997 at 709 W. Lexington Ave. in High Point, after family members talked her into the idea. She was just 20 years old.

“At first it was kind of a joke,” Maier said. “I wasn’t even a coffee drinker then, but I was from Washington (home of Starbucks and America’s burgeoning coffee mania) and my aunt had moved here to North Carolina. My dad came to visit her and said I should come open a coffee shop because there was nowhere to get good coffee.”

She eventually did some research, spending time in Seattle, and decided to take the plunge. She and her friend Venus Shaver moved east and opened DeBeen — choosing the name from a merging of their nicknames Deb and Veen.

Shaver departed after a few months, but Maier stuck with it. “I didn’t have any money, so it was very Bohemian. People would give me tables and chairs, or friends would find old furniture on the side of the road,” Maier said.