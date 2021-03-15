Long lines, big smiles at reopening of Mr. Barbecue. Popular restaurant back open nearly two years after fire

The pits are fired up. Smoke is rising from the chimney.
And people are lining up down the street.
Mr. Barbecue is back.
“We did 40 cars in the first hour,” principal partner Jimmy Carros said Monday. “It’s been pretty crazy.”
About 10 a.m. Monday – a half-hour before opening time – customers started pulling into the parking lot at 1381 Peters Creek Parkway for a taste of the barbecue that hasn’t been cooked here since April 10, 2019. That was the day a stray ember from the barbecue pit landed on some dry leaves that then ignited the building’s wood siding.
The wood siding has been replaced by concrete. In fact, just about everything has been replaced at Mr. Barbecue except those brick pits, built in 1966.
The restaurant will be open for drive-thru business only for at least the first month.
The business was started in 1962 by Tom Gallos with partners Nick Doumas and Alex Fragakis, and by 1964 brothers Nick and Andy Carros had joined the business as managing partners. Ownership stakes have shifted a bit over the years, but for the most part, the Carros family has run Mr. Barbecue through the decades.
“This is a family business,” said Nick Gallos, 84, who, though more or less retired, still keeps his hand in the business.
Nick’s son, Jimmy, 61, has managed the restaurant since 2007. And when, after the fire, other partners expressed an interest in selling their shares, Jimmy – who used to own Pig Pickin’ - became the principal owner. “I just love the restaurant business and I love Mr. Barbecue,” he said of the decision to become an owner and rebuild after the fire. “I think there would be a gaping hole in the community if there wasn’t Mr. Barbecue.”
Jimmy Carros was there the evening of April 10, 2019, when the fire started. “We were all saying, ‘Where is that smell coming from?’ Then we noticed the ceiling tiles. People started coming in, saying, ‘Your building’s on fire.’’’
The fire started at 6:18 p.m. during dinner service. The seven employees and four customers inside at the time all got out safely. “I have to give a shoutout to the first responders for getting here so fast,” Carros said. Within 20 minutes, about 40 firefighters had extinguished the fire after cutting a hole in the roof to release the heat.
The business was well insured, Carros said, though the owners ended up pitching in additional money to rebuild it the way they wanted. Carros said that insurance money enabled him to pay his full-time employees for a full year, and part-time employees for several months.
He said that all but one of his former employees are now back at the restaurant. And he even has hired some new employees to help work the new drive-thru.
In fact, the construction of the drive-thru, with its accompanying permits and other requirements, is a big reason that the rebuilding took so long.
People can order ahead by phone, or simply use the ordering intercom system when they pull up in the parking lot. At the moment, the restaurant does not offer online ordering and the dining room remains closed.
“Part of that is for safety reasons (related to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Carros said, adding that COVID restrictions would allow him to seat only about 40 people, inside and out, at one time. “And part of that is our POS (point of sale) system and the drive-thru is all new, so I want to give the staff time to really learn. I want to do it right.”
Aside, from the drive-thru, Carros said, most everything is staying the same. “It’s pretty much the same menu, at about the same prices from two years ago.”
Some of the side dishes have gone up, but less than 50 cents. A chopped sandwich still costs $4.55. A sliced plate is still $9.75. A rib plate with a half rack, slaw, fries and hush puppies is still $15.25. A 20-piece order of wings is still $19.99.
The menu still includes barbecue and fried chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and such sides as onion rings and fried okra.
In addition to ordering sandwiches, plates and dinners, people also can get sliced, chopped or chunky pulled pork by ½ pound or pound; slaw, baked beans and potato salads also are available by the pint or quart.
Carros did say he spent some of his time during the last two years, working on recipes. He said he has improved his brisket, formerly just called a BBQ beef plate, tweaking the seasoning and cooking method to give it more smoke flavor.
He also has added Brunswick stew to the menu. “I made this at home and fed it to everyone in the neighborhood and they said I should put it on the menu,” he said.
Mr. Barbecue has been a source of speculation by the dining public ever since it closed. The Journal’s SAM column has received questions about the restaurant on a regular basis for the past two years.
Chatter on social media has been particularly high the last two weeks as people driving by have noticed cars in the parking lot and people coming in and out of the restaurant as Carros worked to train staff and put the finishing touches on the restaurant. Some people even posted that the restaurant was open last week when Mr. Barbecue did a test run of the drive-thru for friends and family.
Even before noon Monday, the drive-thru extended beyond the parking lot and into Peters Creek Parkway. But the line was moving steady, and customers seemed happy to wait.
“We’ve been getting people through in about four and a half minutes,” Carros said, between the time customers ordered and when they got their food. “I think we’ll get faster at it. But people have been ordering a lot of food today,” he said.
Willie McLendon, a longtime fan, said it “seems like forever” since the last time he ate at Mr. Barbecue.
“I am very excited. It’s been a long time,” he said as he waited to order a plate of barbecue Monday. “This is my favorite place for barbecue. There’s no place else like it. And the hot dogs are pretty good, too.”
“I couldn’t wait for it to open up,” said Kim Cox, as he waited to get a chopped plate. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid.”
Cindy Metcalf was in line to order a BBQ salad. “I’ve been coming here since the ’70s,” she said. Their barbecue just has the best flavor. I heard Saturday that they were going to open, so I made sure I was here.”
Wayne Barneycastle came down from Stokes County – where he’s the fire chief at Sauratown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. “They’ve got the best fried chicken. And the people and service are great,” he said. “Plus I know what it’s like when you’ve had a fire.”
Nick Carros said that Mr. Barbecue has always tried to give its customers good food and good service at a good price. He pointed out that his brother loved people and was a natural at making customers feel at home – and his son carries on the tradition. “(Andy Carros) loved talking with people. He never met a stranger. And Jimmy’s the same way,” Nick Carros said.
Nick Carros also noted that restaurant work relies on commitment and hard work. “My brother and I worked seven days a week the first seven years. You know they say the harder you work, the luckier you get.”
Jimmy Carros said he sees himself as the steward for the recipes and traditions started by his father and others many years ago. And he has missed seeing all of his regular customers the last two years. “My customers know I’m here for them,” he said.
“I love it when people say, ‘Jimmy, that was really good.’”
