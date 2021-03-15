Long lines, big smiles at reopening of Mr. Barbecue. Popular restaurant back open nearly two years after fire

Some of the side dishes have gone up, but less than 50 cents. A chopped sandwich still costs $4.55. A sliced plate is still $9.75. A rib plate with a half rack, slaw, fries and hush puppies is still $15.25. A 20-piece order of wings is still $19.99.

The menu still includes barbecue and fried chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and such sides as onion rings and fried okra.

In addition to ordering sandwiches, plates and dinners, people also can get sliced, chopped or chunky pulled pork by ½ pound or pound; slaw, baked beans and potato salads also are available by the pint or quart.

Carros did say he spent some of his time during the last two years, working on recipes. He said he has improved his brisket, formerly just called a BBQ beef plate, tweaking the seasoning and cooking method to give it more smoke flavor.

He also has added Brunswick stew to the menu. “I made this at home and fed it to everyone in the neighborhood and they said I should put it on the menu,” he said.

Mr. Barbecue has been a source of speculation by the dining public ever since it closed. The Journal’s SAM column has received questions about the restaurant on a regular basis for the past two years.