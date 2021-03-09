Look to the lighter side of stew as we move toward spring

So if you are looking for lighter meals but aren’t quite ready for spring dishes, these lean bean stews offer some good choices that will leave you satisfied while keeping the fat and calories in check.
Chicken, Sweet Potato and Black Bean Stew
Makes 8 servings
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 large or 2 medium onions, chopped
2 celery sticks, chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
Crushed red pepper flakes
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 cups chicken stock, or more to taste
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 teaspoons ground cumin
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 to 2 teaspoons paprika, preferably smoked
4 boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed (See Note)
1 large or 2 small sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
2 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley for garnish
1. Heat butter and oil in a soup pot or Dutch oven. Add onion and celery and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in red bell pepper, garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 1 minute. Stir in flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes.
2. Whisk in the chicken stock, thyme, cumin and paprika; bring to a simmer. Taste, and add salt and pepper and more spices as needed. Add chicken, and sweet potatoes. Gently simmer until chicken and vegetables are almost tender, 10 to 15 minutes.
3. Stir in black beans. If mixture seems too thick, add a bit more stock. Cook 5 to 10 more minutes, until meat and vegetables are fully cooked. Taste and adjust seasonings. Garnish individual bowls with parsley.
Note: This recipe may be made with boneless skinless chicken breasts. In either case, the chicken pieces can be cooked whole if desired and either chopped or broken apart after they are cooked.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Cajun Seafood and Red Bean Stew
Makes 6 servings
1 to 2 ounces Andouille or smoked sausage, chopped (optional)
1 tablespoon oil
1 medium onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped (See Note)
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 to 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning (See Note)
Pinch allspice
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
2 to 4 cups shrimp or vegetable stock (See Note)
Dash Worcestershire sauce
2 15-ounce cans red or kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 pound peeled shrimp, chopped if large
½ pound crabmeat (claw, special or lump)
Hot sauce to taste
Sliced scallions
1. Heat the sausage, if using, and oil in a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions and celery. Cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, jalapeno, garlic, Cajun seasoning and allspice; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in flour and cook 2 minutes.
2. Add tomatoes, 2 cups stock, Worcestershire and beans, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.
3. If mixture seems too thick, add more stock and bring to a simmer. Add crab and shrimp and gently simmer 5 to 7 minutes, or just until shrimp are cooked. Stir in hot sauce. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve garnished with scallions.
Note: Though green bell pepper is traditional, a mix of red, green, yellow and orange bell peppers may be used. To make Cajun seasoning at home, mix 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon paprika, 2 teaspoons dried thyme, 2 teaspoons fresh coarse ground black pepper, 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper and 2 teaspoons salt. To make shrimp stock, bring peels from 1 or more pounds shrimp to a simmer with 9 cups vegetable stock or lightly salted water; simmer gently for 30 minutes, then strain through a sieve.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Curried Chickpea Stew With Coconut Milk
Makes 6 servings
1 tablespoon coconut or vegetable oil
1 large onion, chopped or julienned
2 carrots, chopped or julienned
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped or julienned
1 red or yellow bell pepper, or a combination, seeded and chopped or julienned
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 to 2 jalapeno or serrano chiles, seeded and chopped
1 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced
3 tablespoons green curry paste or to taste (See Note)
3 cups cooked chickpeas or 2 (15-ounce) cans, drained and rinsed
1 15-ounce can full-fat coconut milk
2 cups vegetable or chicken stock, or to taste
2 teaspoons Asian fish sauce, or more to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
1 bunch kale or collard greens, stems removed and roughly chopped, or 2 cups trimmed green beans or broccoli florets
Lime juice
Fresh cilantro leaves
1. Heat oil over medium heat in a soup pot or Dutch oven, add onions and carrots and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in bell pepper, garlic, jalapeno and ginger and cook 1 minute. Stir in chile paste and cook 1 more minute.
2. Add chickpeas, coconut milk, stock and fish sauce and bring to a simmer. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. Add green vegetable and simmer gently until vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.
3. If desired, crush some of the chickpeas with a wooden spoon – or briefly use an immersion blender – to thicken the stew. (Or, if stew seems too thick, add more stock.) Stir in juice of 1 lime. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve with lime wedges and cilantro.
Note: Green curry paste is a Thai seasoning containing chiles, lemongrass, garlic and other spices. It is found, usually sold in small jars, in the international aisles of most supermarkets. Red curry paste can be substituted. Indian curry powder has a very different flavor and will produce a different result, but can be used if desired; start with 1 tablespoon and add more to taste. This recipe is very flexible. It can take more or fewer vegetables, a second can of coconut milk, more green or red curry paste and more or less fish sauce.
Recipe from Michael Hastings