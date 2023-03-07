The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences held its annual Flavors of Carolina show Feb. 27 in Concord, once again giving N.C. food producers an opportunity to showcase some of their new or best products.

The show is part of the department’s Got to Be NC program that promotes food products made in the state, and it provides a pretty good snapshot of value-added food products being produced throughout the state.

It turns out that quite a few of these companies are based right in the Triad.

One of the biggest companies at the show is Winston-Salem’s own T.W. Garner Foods. Last year, it was promoting its new Texas Pete Popcorn – produced in conjunction with Shallowford Farms of Yadkinville. It also was there this year with its Texas Pete, white cheddar, kettle and other popcorns.

This year, Garner was prominently displaying its Texas Pete barbecue sauces. They’re available in Traditional, Sweet Flame, Eastern Carolina and Carolina Mustard flavors.

Garner also was showcasing a new hot sauce – but not with a Texas Pete label. Instead, this sauce is part of the Green Mountain Gringo brand that also includes salsa and chips. Curiously, though, the label lists Texas Pete hot sauce in the ingredient for Green Mountain Gringo sauce. With cumin, garlic and chili powder, it’s pretty much like Texas Pete’s Sabor Mexican-style hot sauce. Greenmountaingringo.com, texaspete.com

If you’re into hot sauce, you might want to check out Ah Fiwi, based in Winston-Salem, created by Jamaica native Verna Mcpherson-Liles. Available in mild, medium and hot, this sauce’s primary ingredients are Scotch bonnet peppers and pineapple, but it also contains soy sauce, tomato paste, thyme and more. For more information, visit Ah-fiwi.com.

I also got to try a new salsa from Food Cravings, based in Greensboro, run by Denise Goga with help from her husband, Robert. The couple, who used to own a restaurant in Texas, started this company three years ago. Their salsa, sold at Gate City Butcher Shop, is mild to medium in heat and contains fresh tomatoes, serrano and chipotle peppers, as well as garlic, cilantro and touches of brown sugar and balsamic vinegar – making it a more versatile dip. To find out more, visit mfoodcravingscompany.com.

Dream Kreams Artisanal Creamery, based in Kernersville, was at the show with a large sampling of ice cream, including the new nondairy Biscoff Cookie Butter Crunch. That’s just one of a long list of both dairy and nondairy flavors.

Winston-Salem residents know Dream Kreams from Cobblestone Farmers Market, and owner Kyndra Bell said she expects to be back at the market as the weather warms up. See more at Instagram.com/dreamkreams.

Also from Kernersville, Gypsy Road Brewing was showing off its first venture into canned beer. It recently put its Gypsy Juice and Mystical Child beers in 16-ounce cans. Mystical Child is a fruited sour beer with mango and passion fruit. Gypsy Juice is a New England IPA. Both are available at the brewery. To find out more, visit gypsyroadbrewing.com.

Speaking of beverages, Le Bleu Corp., based in Advance, is known for its bottled water, but you may not know it also sells muscadine juice – touted for its high level of antioxidants. Its Mighty Muscadine is 100% juice with no sugar added. For more information, visit Mylebleu.com.

Most folks know the Musten & Crutchfield store in Kernersville for its pimento cheese, but did you know that the store has about 40 of its own label products? John Crutchfield is particularly excited about its pastas. They aren’t exactly new because the store has been carrying these pastas for years – but under a different label. In fact, Crutchfield bought out the Pasta Wench company in Boone in 2014 but continued to sell pasta under that label. Cruchfield is happy to now have the pastas under the Musten & Crutchfield name – and they come in a lot of different flavors, including spinach and tomato, lemon pepper and chocolate cabernet. FYI, some other M&C products you might want to check out include barbecue slaw and fudge. Visit mustenandcrutchfield.com.

Visitors to the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market may recognize Che’ngers, a line of soups, baby food and smoothies run by Trina Pratt, a professor of kinesiology at N.C. A&T University. Pratt, whose interests include diabetes and cancer research, started looking for heathier foods once she became a parent. She started out making baby food with such superfoods as blueberries, bananas, spinach and sweet potatoes. Next came smoothies, and now she is making soups, utilizing such healthy ingredients as ginger and turmeric. To learn more, visit Chengers.com.

Some other Triad vendors at Flavors of Carolina included Carolina Fine Snacks in Greensboro (which makes Wicked Crisp snack chips), Chad’s Carolina Corn in Lewisville and Little Black Dressing Co. in High Point.

Still, this list is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to local food producers. For more tasty products, check out the local farmers markets and such stores as Buie’s Market in Winston-Salem or Deep Roots in Greensboro.

