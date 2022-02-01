 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lowes Foods partners with DoorDash
Lowes Foods partners with DoorDash

Lowes Foods recently partnered with DoorDash to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 70 of its supermarket locations in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Lowes Foods customers can choose from thousands of products through the DoorDash app and website. Delivery is offered the same day, and customers also can choose to schedule a specific time slot in advance.

Lowes Foods is available on DashPass, a DoorDash membership program that offers members free delivery on all eligible orders of $25 or more.

For more information, visit doordash.com.

