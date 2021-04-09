Lowes offering virtual beer tasting packages

Lowes Foods is partnering with craft breweries to offer Virtual Beer Hunts, to help beer enthusiasts track down and try new beers without visiting the breweries.

Beer lovers can find special boxes in all Lowes Foods Beer Dens. This month, they contain five beers from NoDa Brewing Co. in Charlotte, Lowes Foods Brown Bag trail mix and beef jerky selections, and two Lowes Foods Beer Den glasses for the event. After buying the boxes, people can log onto a special link on April 17 where they can see Chad Henderson, the head brewer of NoDa, lead a virtual tasting of the beers.

In addition, people who buy the boxes will be given a QR code to scan and automatically check in the beers on the Untappd app and earn their Virtual Beer Hunting badge.

“You would need to visit the NoDa tap room in Charlotte in order to try these five beers without purchasing the individual 4-Packs or 8-Packs," said Charles Slezak, Lowes' director of beverages. "This is a great way to try each beer in a custom flight of these full-sized beers.”

Lowes plans Virtual Beer Hunts in May with Edmund's Oast of Charleston, S.C., and in June with Westbrook Brewing of Mount Pleasant, S.C.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

