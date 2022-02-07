Lucha Libre's Mexican-style ice-cream shop to open on Griffith Road

Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros is planning to open its first Winston-Salem location this summer at 2021 Griffith Road, just off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Lucha Libre has had a popular store at 4925 West Market St. in Greensboro for several years.

Lucha Libre describes itself as an ice cream shop that sells artisan ice cream plus churros and other Mexican treats, including mangonadas (sorbet, fresh fruit, ice pop and more) and esquites (Mexican street corn served on the cob).

It has paletas (bars) that come in dairy and nondairy flavors. It also sells ice cream in cups or cones with a variety of dips and toppings. Ice cream flavors include dulce de leche, mango and Mexican hot chocolate.

The store also sells Mexican aquas frescas, milkshakes, hot and iced coffee, and more.

Signs in the window at the Griffith Road location say that the company is now hiring and plans to open the store this summer.

For more information, visit luchaicecreamchurros.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

