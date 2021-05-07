Mama Mia Italian Ice moves into roomier Clemmons quarters

Mama Mia Italian Ice has moved into a new space less than a mile from its original location in Clemmons.

Mama Mia is now at 2731 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in a small strip center that also holds Clemmons Bicycle and English's Bridal and Formalwear.

Nat and Kathleen Oliveri opened Mama Mia at 3560 Clemmons Road in 2018, offering customers a taste of their native New York.

The Oliveris have since added other items, such as soft pretzels, bagels and knishes. Like the Italian ice, the Oliveris' products come straight from New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year after the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Oliveris added pizza kits, with frozen dough, sauce, cheese and pepperoni that families can take home and assemble themselves. "They've been real popular, because it's something fun for families to do," Nat Oliveri said.

He said that they decided to move the store to Lewisville-Clemmons Road not only for more space but also for higher visibility, easier access, and more parking.

New hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 336-331-2945 or find @mamamiaitalianice on Facebook.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.