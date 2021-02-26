Man charged with setting fire at Clemmons pizzeria. Owners hope to reopen after repairs.

“Someone threw something through a window, and that started it,” Wiley said.

The fire damage was mostly in the dining room, but the kitchen also received smoke and water damage, Wiley said.

Wiley said he expects insurance to cover the damage, and he does plan to reopen, hopefully in about six weeks.

“I can’t say enough positive things about the fire department and how fast they got there,” Wiley said.

Pie Guys, which opened in 2018, had been operating for takeout and delivery only since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. Wiley said that business had been good before the fire.

“I really am thankful because our business has increased almost every month,” he said. “The community in Clemmons has been so loyal.”

Gary Styers, the Forsyth County fire marshal, said he also hopes that the restaurant will re-open quickly.

“Arson is a costly and dangerous crime,” Styers said.

Wiley said he will post updates on the reopening on his website, www.pieguys.com, and Facebook page, @pieguysnc.

