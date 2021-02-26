Man charged with setting fire at Clemmons pizzeria. Owners hope to reopen after repairs.

A Winston-Salem man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Wednesday night that heavily damaged a Clemmons restaurant, authorities said Friday. No injuries were reported.
Burton Stanley Kopaskie III, 34, is charged with felony breaking and entering, malicious use of an explosive or incendiary device and burning of certain buildings, all felonies, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said.
Kopaskie was released from custody after a Forsyth County magistrate issued a $500,000 unsecured bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Kopaskie is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.
The fire happened around 11:20 p.m. at the Pie Guys and More at 3425 Kinnamon Village in Clemmons, the sheriff’s office said. The fire caused about $60,000 in damage at the restaurant, which closed after the fire.
The Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s and the sheriff’s office investigated the incident as a fire caused by arson, the sheriff’s office said.
“It was determined that this was not a random incident, and that the suspect intentionally targeted this business specifically,” the sheriff’s office said.
Robert Wiley, the restaurant’s owner, said the fire alarm went off about two hours after the last employees had left for the evening.
“Someone threw something through a window, and that started it,” Wiley said.
The fire damage was mostly in the dining room, but the kitchen also received smoke and water damage, Wiley said.
Wiley said he expects insurance to cover the damage, and he does plan to reopen, hopefully in about six weeks.
“I can’t say enough positive things about the fire department and how fast they got there,” Wiley said.
Pie Guys, which opened in 2018, had been operating for takeout and delivery only since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. Wiley said that business had been good before the fire.
“I really am thankful because our business has increased almost every month,” he said. “The community in Clemmons has been so loyal.”
Gary Styers, the Forsyth County fire marshal, said he also hopes that the restaurant will re-open quickly.
“Arson is a costly and dangerous crime,” Styers said.
Wiley said he will post updates on the reopening on his website, www.pieguys.com, and Facebook page, @pieguysnc.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ
336-727-7299
@jhintonWSJ