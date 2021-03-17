March 19 Shoppery postponed until March 26

The first Shoppery, planned for March 19 on Trade Street, has been postponed because of the weather forecast. It is now scheduled for March 26.

This week's Streatery on Fourth Street is still scheduled for March 20.

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership plans to offer The Streatery — which allows restaurants to offer outdoor, on-street dining — on March 20 and 27 and every Saturday through April, weather permitting.

From 5 to 10 p.m. each of those days, Fourth Street will be closed to vehicles from Spruce to Liberty streets.

In addition, the partnership has organized The Shoppery, which will close Trade Street from Fifth Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to promote not only restaurants, but also bars, galleries and shops in the Downtown Arts District. The Shoppery will be once a month, from 5 to 10 p.m. on select Fridays. In addition to March 26, scheduled dates are April 16 and May 21. The Shoppery events will be in addition to the monthly Gallery Hops held the first Friday of every month on Trade Street.

The Streatery began last summer as a way to help downtown restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.