Mario's opens a pizzeria in Stratford Road shopping center

The Triad’s first Mario’s opened in 1998 at 1066 Hanes Mall Boulevard, in the Hanes Point Shopping Center shared with Target. Franzese started looking to nearby cities such as Hickory to open Tony’s Pizza locations.

After Mario’s brother, Vincenzo "Vinny" Alessio, joined the business in the late 1990s, all of the pizzerias came under one joint ownership. Despite the different names, the restaurants are virtually identical, with the same menu.

The move to the Triad proved to be a smart one.

Ensuing years brought a Mario’s location to 1469 River Ridge Drive in Clemmons and to 2205 Cloverdale Ave. in Winston-Salem. The partners also opened two Mario’s pizzerias in High Point in and two in Greensboro.

There also are now six Tony’s Pizza locations — three in Charlotte and one each in Hickory, Mooresville and Huntersville.

The new Mario’s is in a former Firestorm Pizza location in Hanes Towne Shopping Center, which faces Stratford Road and includes LA Fitness and Walmart.

The new restaurant can seat 54 at full capacity, or about 27 with 50% COVID-19 seating restrictions. There isn’t a patio per se, but two outdoor tables are set up on the sidewalk.