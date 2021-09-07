Mario's to open in Friendly Center in 2022

Mario’s Pizza, a local North Carolina chain, plans to open a restaurant in Friendly Center in Greensboro next spring.

It will be the third Mario’s location in Greensboro and ninth overall. The other two Greensboro locations are at 4215 Wendover Ave. and 1575 New Garden Road.

The new Mario’s will be in a 2,400-square-foot space between Midtown Olive Oil and the Joint. Mario’s is combining the two spaces previously occupied by Savory Spice and Which Wich at 3354 Friendly Ave., Suite 142.

The restaurant is part of a small chain that began about 40 years ago when two Italian-Americans moved from Brooklyn, N.Y., to North Carolina.

Tony Franzese, a native of Puglia, Italy, came down first, lured to Goldsboro in 1975 by a job with a pizza franchise. By 1982, he had opened his own Tony’s Pizza in Jacksonville — and started talking to his childhood friend, Mario Alessio, about joining him.

The Triad’s first Mario’s opened in 1998 at 1066 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem, in the Hanes Point Shopping Center shared with Target.

After Mario’s brother, Vincenzo “Vinny” Alessio, joined the business in the late 1990s, all of the pizzerias — Tony’s and Mario’s — came under one joint ownership.