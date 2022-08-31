Mayo brings out strong reactions among readers in Facebook query

Mayonnaise is a plain food. But, boy, do we have a lot of strong feelings about it.

Mention of your preferred brand of mayo in some circles can elicit more debate — and contempt — than even a discussion of Lexington vs. Eastern North Carolina barbecue.

A recent thread on my Facebook page drew about 170 comments in the first 24 hours.

“Duke’s. There is no other mayo,” wrote Amy Starnes.

“There is no debate,” said Danny Green, another Duke’s fan.

Ginny Britt agreed there was no debate. It’s Hellmann’s for her.

“My hubby grew up on Miracle Whip. That stopped in 1970 when we married....” wrote Mickey Thibodaux Creel, a fan of Kraft’s.

“Miracle Whip is straight from Hades,” said Lauren Myers, also a Duke’s fan.

“The other brands are just spreadable white goop,” said Linda Hall Stephens, yet another Duke’s devotee.

You may be getting the impression that Duke’s was the clear winner in my informal poll. And you’d be right. Duke’s — developed in 1917 in Greenville, S.C. — is dearly beloved in the South.

And yet, every supermarket in town carries not only Duke’s but also Hellmann’s and Kraft — the big three — plus usually at least one other brand.

And two other Southern brands have their fans.

Blue Plate, sold in Publix, claims to be the South’s favorite brand on its website. It hails from New Orleans and has been around since 1927.

JFG, sold at Food Lion, was first produced in 1919 by the JFG wholesale grocer in Knoxville, Tenn., where it’s still made.

Those five brands made up about 90 percent of the comments in my poll.

It is curious that mayo elicits such strong reactions. It is not only a plain food, but also a relatively uniform one. It has just three essential ingredients, besides salt: oil, eggs and vinegar (or citrus juice). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that any product labeled “mayonnaise” must contain 65% vegetable oil by weight.

Commercial mayo manufacturers add a fourth essential ingredient: water.

Still, that doesn’t give manufacturers much wiggle room with recipes.

Many brands do contain added flavors. Often they are listed as “natural flavors” on product labels, but they may be such things as herbs and spices. Kraft is one of the few mayos that avoids the “natural flavors” term and specifies that it adds lemon-juice concentrate, dried garlic, dried onion and paprika to its mayo. Paprika shows up in several brands.

Despite the opportunities to distinguish mayo flavors with spices and other nonessential flavors, most mayos win or lose fans by two things: 1) the proportions of oil, eggs, vinegar and water; and 2) the use or nonuse of sugar or other sweetener.

The latter is a deal breaker for many people. Some people like a touch of sweetness in mayo, but more do not. In fact, the legions of haters of Miracle Whip (which is not technically mayo because of the 65% oil rule) usually hinges on the pronounced sweetness — though the lack of fat may figure into it, too. High-fructose corn syrup is the third ingredient by weight in Miracle Whip.

In most mayos, any sweetener tends to be fifth or sixth. Duke’s doesn’t use any sweetener at all — a trait often cited by Duke’s fans.

Duke’s also lists eggs second and vinegar fourth.

Kraft and Hellmann’s are the only two that mention lemon. Kraft and Hellmann’s, like Duke’s, use more water than vinegar (maybe because they supplement the vinegar with lemon), but also use more vinegar than eggs.

Duke’s, Blue Plate and JFG all use egg yolks instead of whole eggs. Hellmann’s and Kraft use both whole eggs and yolks.

Blue Plate uses a higher proportion of vinegar than the other four brands.

These seemingly minor differences affect not only taste and texture but also calories and nutrition. Duke’s, Blue Plate and JFG — the three Southern brands all have 100 calories in one tablespoon — whereas Kraft and Hellmann’s have just 90 calories. Duke’s leads the pack in fat at 12 grams per tablespoon, with Blue Plate and JFG at 11 grams and Kraft and Hellmann’s at 10.

I tasted all five of these mayonnaises side by side, plus two others that got a lot of comments. I had to taste Miracle Whip because it got so many negative comments. I also tasted Kewpie, an iconic brand from Japan, that many people love. It’s rich and eggy, and it includes three kinds of vinegars — one of which is rice vinegar — as well as yeast extract (an umami stand-in for MSG).

(I tasted only the regular versions, not the light, olive oil or any other variations.)

Side by side, it becomes fairly easy to see why people like or dislike certain brands.

Duke’s strong point is its strong flavor. It is the most assertive mayo of all — rivaled only by Kewpie. Duke’s is highly seasoned and tangy. “It’s got that twang,” readers noted, echoing the company’s slogan. It also is the slickest of all. “Duke’s has left a greasy aftertaste in my mouth,” said David Frederick, who prefers Blue Plate.

The other two Southern brands are smoother. JFG is smooth, tangy and eggy. Blue Plate is thick and smooth, moderately tangy and a bit salty.

Kraft ran straight down the middle in my tasting. It’s relatively light and creamy, balanced and mild but with distinct flavor (perhaps from the onion and garlic).

Hellmann’s also is balanced but with a bit more seasoning and tang than Kraft. This is a solid all-purpose mayonnaise — tasty but not assertive.

Kewpie is rich, creamy, eggy, tangy with a complex flavor. It’s more expensive than other brands, but worth considering for special uses.

Miracle Whip is fluffy and extremely sweet compared to real mayonnaise. It definitely walks and talks like a (very thick) dressing.

Readers’ preferences varied for different reasons.

For some people, the choice of mayonnaise is simply what they ate growing up. “Well, being from the North originally, it was always Hellmann’s!” Linda Sowers Luvass said.

“Blue plate ... I’m from New Orleans, and that’s all we used,” Mary Fasullo Bravo said.

Others made a decision based on taste and texture.

“Kraft. I love it because it’s a little creamier and spreads better throughout pasta salads and potato salad,” Christine Konopinski said.

“JFG has the right balance of sweet and sour and makes the absolute best slaw as an accompaniment for any meal,” Robin Stanley Key said.

Others keep more than one brand around.

Deb Brody Britton likes both Hellmann’s and Duke’s. “They both have the right amount of acid for my taste. Others taste too sweet to me,” she said.

“Duke’s is better in the summer on sandwiches,” said Kristi Vestal Maier of the Triad Foodies blog. “Hellmann’s in colder months, plus it cooks better when roasting or baking. Kewpie because duh! Miracle Whip has its place on a ham sandwich so haters back off.”

“Hellmann’s is for some sandwiches and making sauces like a homemade burger or tartar sauce,” Heidi Eubanks said. “Duke’s is for salads with a mayo-based dressing, and a deviled egg is best with some Duke’s.”

Eubanks she also buys Kewpie and McCormick’s Mayonesa (a McCormick product made with lime juice for the Mexican market).

And then there is the rare mayo eater who just doesn’t care. “Whatever is on sale” was Doug Grimes’ response in the poll.

Me? Well, let’s just say I have options.

