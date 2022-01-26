McDonald's puts menu hacks, mashups on the menu

Maybe the R&D folks at McDonald's are running out of new ideas. Their latest effort is to offer four "mouth-watering mashups," as they put it in a press release.

McDonald's says these are four menu hacks that customers already do themselves - based on social-media posts - and that McDonald's is simply spreading the word and making them easier to order.

Beginning Jan. 31, customers at participating restaurants can order these mashups by name. They're also on McDonald's app.

Think of them as stacked sandwiches.

The four mashups are: