McDonald's puts menu hacks, mashups on the menu

Maybe the R&D folks at McDonald's are running out of new ideas. Their latest effort is to offer four "mouth-watering mashups," as they put it in a press release.
McDonald's says these are four menu hacks that customers already do themselves - based on social-media posts - and that McDonald's is simply spreading the word and making them easier to order.
Beginning Jan. 31, customers at participating restaurants can order these mashups by name. They're also on McDonald's app.
Think of them as stacked sandwiches.
The four mashups are:
- Hash Brown McMuffin – Double your carbs for breakfast by sliding a hash-brown patty inside a Sausage Egg McMuffin with Egg. Only during breakfast service.
- Crunchy Double – Chicken and beef come together (Don't tell Chick-fil-A) with Chicken McNuggets tucked inside a Double Cheeseburger and slathered with barbecue sauce.
- Land, Air & Sea – Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish and a McChicken (or Hot 'n' Spicy McChicken at some locations) all stacked on the same sandwich. Only on the app.
- Surf +Turf – Combine a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-o-Fish® for a new take on a familiar plate available only via the McDonald’s App and McDelivery.
