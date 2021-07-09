McDonald's to give away fries on July 13

McDonald's will be giving away free French fries in honor of World Famous Fan Day (formerly National French Fry Day.)

The giveaway is being done in conjunction with McDonald's new loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonal's also is holding a contest in which66 of its most loyal fans, one for every year of McDonald’s history, will score one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, and one ultimate person will win free fries for life.

For a chance to win, fans need to share why they are the most loyal on Twitter, tagging @McDonalds, and including #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and their home state (e.g. #NC). Entries will be judged by such super fans as Jhay Cortez and others.

To get the free fries, customers need to download the McDonald's app and join the rewards program. Then on July 13, use the app to add an order of medium fries to the cart at no charge.

For more information, visit MyMcDonaldsFanContest.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.