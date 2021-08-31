Meatball lettuce wraps will leave you wanting more, more, more

Years ago, when I moved to England, I learned that there were quite a few language differences when it came to food terminology. Take, for example, the notion of tea. If your child was invited home by a classmate for tea one day, rest assured your precious 4-year-old would not be served a scalding cup of Earl Grey. Most likely, he would be supplied with an early supper served to children; beans on toast is a favorite. Or, if you were invited to a neighbor’s home for dinner and asked to bring a pudding, not to worry as to whether you should recreate a butterscotch pudding from your childhood or up the ante with a posh chocolate mousse. Pudding is a synonym for dessert in British English, so you would be free to go big and whip up a cake or trifle.

Which brings me to one of my favorite descriptive words pertaining to food in British English: moreish. When I first heard it, I pictured long banquet tables of Arab moors digging into a sumptuous feast. I quickly learned that the word is more-ish, and it applies to a dish or food you simply cannot stop eating. It’s so delicious, you want more.

And moreish is what I was thinking when I wrote this recipe. While Asia is far from England, these spiced Asian pork lettuce wraps are indeed moreish. They are crisp and juicy, laced with ginger and spice. Better yet, you must eat them with your hands, which is a fun, interactive and dribbly affair, and seems to make them taste even better. So, tuck in and enjoy these little bites. One will certainly not be enough.

L ynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.