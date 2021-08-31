 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meatball lettuce wraps will leave you wanting more, more, more
0 Comments
TasteFood

Meatball lettuce wraps will leave you wanting more, more, more

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Asian Pork Meatball Lettuce Wraps

Asian Pork Meatball Lettuce Wraps.

 Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

Years ago, when I moved to England, I learned that there were quite a few language differences when it came to food terminology. Take, for example, the notion of tea. If your child was invited home by a classmate for tea one day, rest assured your precious 4-year-old would not be served a scalding cup of Earl Grey. Most likely, he would be supplied with an early supper served to children; beans on toast is a favorite. Or, if you were invited to a neighbor’s home for dinner and asked to bring a pudding, not to worry as to whether you should recreate a butterscotch pudding from your childhood or up the ante with a posh chocolate mousse. Pudding is a synonym for dessert in British English, so you would be free to go big and whip up a cake or trifle.

Which brings me to one of my favorite descriptive words pertaining to food in British English: moreish. When I first heard it, I pictured long banquet tables of Arab moors digging into a sumptuous feast. I quickly learned that the word is more-ish, and it applies to a dish or food you simply cannot stop eating. It’s so delicious, you want more.

And moreish is what I was thinking when I wrote this recipe. While Asia is far from England, these spiced Asian pork lettuce wraps are indeed moreish. They are crisp and juicy, laced with ginger and spice. Better yet, you must eat them with your hands, which is a fun, interactive and dribbly affair, and seems to make them taste even better. So, tuck in and enjoy these little bites. One will certainly not be enough.

+1 
Lynda Balslev

Lynda Balslev

 Andrews McMeel Universal

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.

Asian Pork Meatball Lettuce Wraps

Makes 18 meatballs

Meatballs:

1½ pounds ground pork (turkey may be substituted)

3 large garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons Panko breadcrumbs

1 scallion, finely chopped, green ends reserved for the rice

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Rice:

1 cup basmati or jasmine rice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 small red jalapeno chile pepper, seeded and minced

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Sauce:

¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sweet chile sauce

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

½ tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint leaves

2 teaspoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger

Vegetable oil for pan frying

Little gem or butter lettuce leaves for wrapping

Asian hot sauce, such as Sriracha

1. Combine all the meatball ingredients in a bowl and gently mix to blend. Using a light hand, form the mixture into 1½-inch meatballs. Place on a plate and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

2. Prepare the rice: Add the rice, 1½ cups water and the salt to a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Cook until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and remove the lid. Lay a kitchen towel over the saucepan and replace the lid. Let the rice steam for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and gently stir in the reserved green scallion ends, the chile pepper and sesame oil.

3. Mix all the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl.

4. Cook the meatballs: Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs to the skillet without overcrowding, and gently press to slightly flatten. Cook until well browned on all sides and thoroughly cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel and repeat with the remaining meatballs.

5. To serve, spoon a little rice into a lettuce leaf. Top with a meatball and drizzle with the sauce. Serve with additional hot sauce if desired.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kid Rock cancels shows after band members get COVID-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News